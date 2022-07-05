ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA basketball starter enters transfer portal

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia basketball starter PJ Horne has entered the NCAA transfer portal per 247Sports. Horne originally transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020 after playing the first several seasons of his college basketball career with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Horne missed the 2021-2022 season due to a right knee injury. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward is expected to have one remaining season of eligibility.

New Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White has added a lot of transfers this offseason. Online Athens- Joshua L Jones

PJ Horne, who is from Tifton, Georgia, averaged 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 college basketball season. Horne started 26 games for the Bulldogs that year.

Now, Horne is looking for a new college basketball home. He will be immediately eligible and could be a strong contributor if he is fully healthy.

Former Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean missed having Horne during his final season in Athens.

