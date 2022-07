Nags Head photographer Ray Matthews, 72, passed away on July 6, leaving behind a legacy of beauty and character. Only a dedicated lover of the Outer Banks could capture the iconic images as did Matthews, who traipsed the coast for years photographing the moods of his surroundings. His aerial photographs of his beloved barrier islands alone keenly captured the hearts of many through their fragility and breathtaking color. It was not uncommon to see his images posted on social media, followed by praise.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO