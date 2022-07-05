Participants needed for an inpatient shigella challenge study

Unlike other respiratory viruses, SARS-CoV-2 disproportionately causes severe disease in older adults whereas disease burden in children is lower. To investigate whether differences in the upper airway immune response may contribute to this disparity, we compare nasopharyngeal gene expression in 83 children (<19-years-old; 38 with SARS-CoV-2, 11 with other respiratory viruses, 34 with no virus) and 154 older adults (>40-years-old; 45 with SARS-CoV-2, 28 with other respiratory viruses, 81 with no virus). Expression of interferon-stimulated genes is robustly activated in both children and adults with SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the respective non-viral groups, with only subtle distinctions. Children, however, demonstrate markedly greater upregulation of pathways related to B cell and T cell activation and proinflammatory cytokine signaling, including response to TNF and production of IFNÎ³, IL-2 and IL-4. Cell type deconvolution confirms greater recruitment of B cells, and to a lesser degree macrophages, to the upper airway of children. Only children exhibit a decrease in proportions of ciliated cells, among the primary targets of SARS-CoV-2, upon infection. These findings demonstrate that children elicit a more robust innate and especially adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in the upper airway that likely contributes to their protection from severe disease in the lower airway.
Comments / 0