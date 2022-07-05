ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Participants needed for an inpatient shigella challenge study

By Hub staff report
jhu.edu
 3 days ago

The Johns Hopkins CIR is looking for healthy volunteers to participate in an inpatient shigella challenge study. If you are...

hub.jhu.edu

Comments / 0

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hallux Inc Opens Second Clinical Site to Evaluate Novel Onychomycosis Product Candidate

Top clinical researcher J&S Studies begins screening patients for HSG-201. LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 07, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallux Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that J&S Studies Inc. of College Station, Texas has begun screening patients for enrollment into HSG-201, its 52 week clinical study evaluating Hallux Subungual Gel (HSG) for the treatment of onychomycosis (toenail fungus).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

Clinical Considerations in Conducting Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

Access to antifungal susceptibility testing (AFST) remains limited in the United States. Therefore, providers must recognize clinical situations where AFST will provide its greatest value. In the latest article from SIDP, infectious disease pharmacists offers some insights on this subject. Individuals at risk for invasive fungal infections (IFI) have increased...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Potential Cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV With a Single Injection

The technology also has the potential to be developed into a cure for AIDS. A new study from Tel Aviv University proposes a novel AIDS treatment that could be turned into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for HIV patients. The research explored modifying type B white blood cells in the patient’s body to release anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel and Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad led the study, which was conducted in partnership with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the George S. Wise department of life sciences, and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies. The study was carried out in cooperation with other researchers from Israel and the United States. The findings were published recently in the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology.
CANCER
Nature.com

The metabolic profile of reconstituting T-cells, NK-cells, and monocytes following autologous stem cell transplantation and its impact on outcome

Previous studies indicated a role of the reconstituting immune system for disease outcome upon high-dose chemotherapy (HDCT) and autologous stem cell transplantation (auto-SCT) in multiple myeloma (MM) and lymphoma patients. Since immune cell metabolism and function are closely interconnected, we used flow-cytometry techniques to analyze key components and functions of the metabolic machinery in reconstituting immune cells upon HDCT/auto-SCT. We observed increased proliferative activity and an upregulation of the glycolytic and fatty acid oxidation (FAO) machinery in immune cells during engraftment. Metabolic activation was more pronounced in T-cells of advanced differentiation stages, in CD56bright NK-cells, and CD14++CD16+ intermediate monocytes. Next, we investigated a potential correlation between the immune cells' metabolic profile and early progression or relapse in lymphoma patients within the first twelve months following auto-SCT. Here, persistently increased metabolic parameters correlated with a rather poor disease course. Taken together, reconstituting immune cells display an upregulated bioenergetic machinery following auto-SCT. Interestingly, a persistently enhanced metabolic immune cell phenotype correlated with reduced PFS. However, it remains to be elucidated, if the clinical data can be confirmed within a larger set of patients and if residual malignant cells not detected by conventional means possibly caused the metabolic activation.
CANCER
POZ

HIV Accelerates Cellular Aging Soon After Infection

HIV substantially speeds up aging at the cellular level within the first few years after acquisition of the virus, researchers at the University of California (UCLA) report in iScience. These findings underscore the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment of HIV. The team observed that during the first two...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neurodevelopmental model of schizophrenia revisited: similarity in individual deviation and idiosyncrasy from the normative model of whole-brain white matter tracts and shared brain-cognition covariation with ADHD and ASD

The neurodevelopmental model of schizophrenia is supported by multi-level impairments shared among schizophrenia and neurodevelopmental disorders. Despite schizophrenia and typical neurodevelopmental disorders, i.e., autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as disorders of brain dysconnectivity, no study has ever elucidated whether whole-brain white matter (WM) tracts integrity alterations overlap or diverge between these three disorders. Moreover, whether the linked dimensions of cognition and brain metrics per the Research Domain Criteria framework cut across diagnostic boundaries remains unknown. We aimed to map deviations from normative ranges of whole-brain major WM tracts for individual patients to investigate the similarity and differences among schizophrenia (281 patients subgrouped into the first-episode, subchronic and chronic phases), ASD (175 patients), and ADHD (279 patients). Sex-specific WM tract normative development was modeled from diffusion spectrum imaging of 626 typically developing controls (5"“40 years). There were three significant findings. First, the patterns of deviation and idiosyncrasy of WM tracts were similar between schizophrenia and ADHD alongside ASD, particularly at the earlier stages of schizophrenia relative to chronic stages. Second, using the WM deviation patterns as features, schizophrenia cannot be separated from neurodevelopmental disorders in the unsupervised machine learning algorithm. Lastly, the canonical correlation analysis showed schizophrenia, ADHD, and ASD shared linked cognitive dimensions driven by WM deviations. Together, our results provide new insights into the neurodevelopmental facet of schizophrenia and its brain basis. Individual's WM deviations may contribute to diverse arrays of cognitive function along a continuum with phenotypic expressions from typical neurodevelopmental disorders to schizophrenia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Upper airway gene expression shows a more robust adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in children

Unlike other respiratory viruses, SARS-CoV-2 disproportionately causes severe disease in older adults whereas disease burden in children is lower. To investigate whether differences in the upper airway immune response may contribute to this disparity, we compare nasopharyngeal gene expression in 83 children (<19-years-old; 38 with SARS-CoV-2, 11 with other respiratory viruses, 34 with no virus) and 154 older adults (>40-years-old; 45 with SARS-CoV-2, 28 with other respiratory viruses, 81 with no virus). Expression of interferon-stimulated genes is robustly activated in both children and adults with SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the respective non-viral groups, with only subtle distinctions. Children, however, demonstrate markedly greater upregulation of pathways related to B cell and T cell activation and proinflammatory cytokine signaling, including response to TNF and production of IFNÎ³, IL-2 and IL-4. Cell type deconvolution confirms greater recruitment of B cells, and to a lesser degree macrophages, to the upper airway of children. Only children exhibit a decrease in proportions of ciliated cells, among the primary targets of SARS-CoV-2, upon infection. These findings demonstrate that children elicit a more robust innate and especially adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in the upper airway that likely contributes to their protection from severe disease in the lower airway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

100-year-old pandemic flu viruses yield new genomes

Lung samples housed in medical archives have yielded three genomes for the influenza A virus that caused the 1918 global pandemic. The sequences reveal mutations that might have triggered the pandemic’s devastating second wave. Martha I. Nelson ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4814-0179 0 &. Elodie Ghedin ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-1515-725X 1. Martha I. Nelson...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vaccine-induced time- and age-dependent mucosal immunity to gastrointestinal parasite infection

Individuals vary broadly in their response to vaccination and subsequent challenge infection, with poor vaccine responders causing persistence of both infection and transmission in populations. Yet despite having substantial economic and societal impact, the immune mechanisms that underlie such variability, especially in infected tissues, remain poorly understood. Here, to characterise how antihelminthic immunity at the mucosal site of infection developed in vaccinated lambs, we inserted gastric cannulae into the abomasa of three-month- and six-month-old lambs and longitudinally analysed their local immune response during subsequent challenge infection. The vaccine induced broad changes in pre-challenge abomasal immune profiles and reduced parasite burden and egg output post-challenge, regardless of age. However, age affected how vaccinated lambs responded to infection across multiple immune pathways: adaptive immune pathways were typically age-dependent. Identification of age-dependent and age-independent protective immune pathways may help refine the formulation of vaccines, and indicate specificities of pathogen-specific immunity more generally.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intramuscular delivery of formulated RNA encoding six linked nanobodies is highly protective for exposures to three Botulinum neurotoxin serotypes

Single domain antibodies (sdAbs), also called nanobodies, have substantial biophysical advantages over conventional antibodies and are increasingly being employed as components of immunotherapeutic agents. One particularly favorable property is the ability to link different sdAbs into heteromultimers. This feature allows production of single molecules capable of simultaneously targeting more than one antigen. In addition, cooperative binding of multiple linked sdAbs to non-overlapping epitopes on the same target can produce synergistic improvements in target affinity, variant specificity, and in vivo potencies. Here we seek to test the option of increased component sdAbs in these heteromultimers by testing different sdAb heterohexamers in which each of the six camelid sdAb components (VHHs) can neutralize one of three different Botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) serotypes, A, B or E. Each heterohexamer bound all three targeted BoNT serotypes and protected mice from at least 100 MIPLD50 of each serotype. To test the potential of mRNA therapeutics encoding long sdAb heteromultimers, one heterohexamer was encoded as replicating RNA (repRNA), formulated with a cationic nanocarrier, and delivered to mice via intramuscular injection. Heterohexamer antitoxin serum expression levels were easily detected by 8Â h post-treatment, peaked at 5"“10Â nM around two days, and persisted for more than three days. Mice treated with the formulated repRNA one day post-treatment survived challenge with 100 MIPLD50 of each toxin serotype, demonstrating the function of all six component VHHs. Use of long sdAb multimers, administered as proteins or repRNA, offer the potential for substantially improved versatility in the development of antibody-based therapeutics.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Machine Learning Model Predicts Infection With Treatment-Resistant Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be one of the top ten leading causes of death worldwide with more than 1.3 million reported deaths in 2020. The emergence and spread of drug-resistant forms of the disease have complicated the control of TB in many settings. Adding to the challenge is the fact that treating drug-resistant TB is difficult (the success rate was 57% in 2019), prolonged (treatment can take 9-20 months), and multifaceted (treatment often requires multiple antibiotics that have severe side effects).
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify splice variant biomarkers in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Kidney cancer accounts for only 4% of all cancers in the United States; however, its incidence has more than doubled since 1975, with the most common type being clear cell renal cell carcinoma. While outcomes of patients have been improving due to new treatment options, the five-year survival rate of patients is 50% to 69% and even less for patients with metastatic disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Assessment of the TGFB1 gene expression and methylation status of the promoter region in patients with colorectal cancer

The aim of this study was to evaluate the expression of the TGFB1 gene encoding the TGF-Î²1 cytokine in 64 patients, and then to compare it with clinico-pathological features. The study also investigated whether the regulation of the gene expression is caused by methylation of the promoter region between âˆ’Â 235 and"‰+"‰22 nucleotide from the start of transcription. The dependence of the relative level of the TGFB1 gene expression on the clinical advancement according to the TNM classifications was shown. Additionally, the individual grades of the T and M features of the TNM classification differed in the relative transcript levels of the TGFB1 gene. Moreover, the higher relative expression level of the studied gene was associated with a lack of vascular invasion by cancer cells and presence of lymphocytes in the neoplastic tissue. The obtained results may indicate a possible impact of the gene on the process of carcinogenesis in colorectal cancer and reduction of its expression level may be one of the factors contributing to progression of the disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis of the aging female mouse hypothalamus

Alterations in metabolism, sleep patterns, body composition and hormone status are all key features of aging. While the hypothalamus is a well-conserved brain region that controls these homeostatic and survival-related behaviors, little is known about the intrinsic features of hypothalamic aging. Here, we perform single-nuclei RNA sequencing of 40,064 hypothalamic nuclei from young and aged female mice. We identify cell type-specific signatures of aging in neuronal subtypes as well as astrocytes and microglia. We uncover changes in cell types critical for metabolic regulation and body composition and in an area of the hypothalamus linked to cognition. Our analysis also reveals an unexpected female-specific feature of hypothalamic aging: the master regulator of X inactivation, Xist, is elevated with age, particularly in hypothalamic neurons. Moreover, using machine learning, we show that levels of X chromosome genes and Xist itself, can accurately predict cellular age. This study identifies critical cell-specific changes of the aging hypothalamus in mammals and uncovers a potential marker of neuronal aging in females.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Avian influenza: Past, present, future

Due to the possibility that bird flu viruses could mutate and gain the ability to spread easily between people, avian influenza poses a significant pandemic threat to birds and humans alike. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been monitoring for illness among humans exposed to infected birds since outbreaks were detected in poultry and wild bird populations in late 2021-2022. As of July 5, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported 40.09 M birds in 36 U.S. states to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
CHINA
POZ

People Who Start HIV Treatment With High CD4s Have a Smaller Viral Reservoir

People with HIV who started antiretroviral treatment early, before their CD4 T-cell count fell below 800, had a substantially smaller viral reservoir, according to study findings published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Having a smaller reservoir of latently infected CD4 cells improves the prospects for long-term remission. While antiretroviral therapy (ART)...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Nirvana Life Sciences: New License For Psychedelics' Speedy Delivery Method

Canada's Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently acquired a license for a novel delivery system for its psychedelics-based therapies currently in development. The company, which seeks to develop psychedelic therapeutic medicines including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse-prevention products, added this novel delivery system to its portfolio. The delivery system is destined for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset.
ECONOMY

