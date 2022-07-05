Participants needed for an inpatient shigella challenge study

Single domain antibodies (sdAbs), also called nanobodies, have substantial biophysical advantages over conventional antibodies and are increasingly being employed as components of immunotherapeutic agents. One particularly favorable property is the ability to link different sdAbs into heteromultimers. This feature allows production of single molecules capable of simultaneously targeting more than one antigen. In addition, cooperative binding of multiple linked sdAbs to non-overlapping epitopes on the same target can produce synergistic improvements in target affinity, variant specificity, and in vivo potencies. Here we seek to test the option of increased component sdAbs in these heteromultimers by testing different sdAb heterohexamers in which each of the six camelid sdAb components (VHHs) can neutralize one of three different Botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) serotypes, A, B or E. Each heterohexamer bound all three targeted BoNT serotypes and protected mice from at least 100 MIPLD50 of each serotype. To test the potential of mRNA therapeutics encoding long sdAb heteromultimers, one heterohexamer was encoded as replicating RNA (repRNA), formulated with a cationic nanocarrier, and delivered to mice via intramuscular injection. Heterohexamer antitoxin serum expression levels were easily detected by 8Â h post-treatment, peaked at 5"“10Â nM around two days, and persisted for more than three days. Mice treated with the formulated repRNA one day post-treatment survived challenge with 100 MIPLD50 of each toxin serotype, demonstrating the function of all six component VHHs. Use of long sdAb multimers, administered as proteins or repRNA, offer the potential for substantially improved versatility in the development of antibody-based therapeutics.

