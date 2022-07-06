ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martindale, TX

Martindale Parade

By Kyle Mooty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople lined the streets for blocks...

Jonathan Richard Lowe

A long-time resident of Lockhart, Texas and Houston, Texas, Jonathan “Jony” Lowe, passed. away unexpectedly on the evening of June 27, 2022 at the age of 28. Jony is preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and survived by his mother Virginia “Virgie”, his. son Ciel,...
LOCKHART, TX
Bennie Walter Bock, II

Bennie Walter Bock, II, longtime New Braunfels resident and former Texas State Representative, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on June 29, 2022, at the age of 80. A 7th generation Texan, Bennie was a passionate public servant, businessman, attorney, and rancher. Bock was born in Lockhart,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Juanita (Nita) Sanford Brown

Juanita (Nita) Sanford Brown passed away on July 5, 2022, at the age of 103. Nita was born on October 5, 1918, in Richland Springs, TX and grew up in and around the surrounding area. She was the youngest of 8 sisters and 2 brothers born to Della and Willie Sanford. She was married to her husband, Charles “Buster” Brown, for over 60 years, and they had one son, Gary Quinton Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son. Nita is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jane Brown of Lockhart, TX, her grandson Mike Brown and wife Gina of Austin, TX, her granddaughter Dana Donahoe and husband James of Dallas, TX, and great-grandchildren Ellie Donahoe, Ryan Donahoe and Isabelle Brown.
LOCKHART, TX

