Martindale Parade

Juanita (Nita) Sanford Brown passed away on July 5, 2022, at the age of 103. Nita was born on October 5, 1918, in Richland Springs, TX and grew up in and around the surrounding area. She was the youngest of 8 sisters and 2 brothers born to Della and Willie Sanford. She was married to her husband, Charles “Buster” Brown, for over 60 years, and they had one son, Gary Quinton Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son. Nita is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jane Brown of Lockhart, TX, her grandson Mike Brown and wife Gina of Austin, TX, her granddaughter Dana Donahoe and husband James of Dallas, TX, and great-grandchildren Ellie Donahoe, Ryan Donahoe and Isabelle Brown.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO