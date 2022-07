Chef Justin Sutherland is recovering in the hospital following a serious boating accident over the July 4th weekend. The restaurateur, who competed on Season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America, suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and lacerations, after he fell off of a boat and into the water while attempting to retrieve his captain's hat while celebrating with friends in Minnesota over the weekend.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO