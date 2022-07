VISALIA – A Visalia Walmart is taking the trend of clinics opening in retail spaces to a new level by being the first in California to offer a clinic at one of its stores. Walmart has been issued a building permit from the city of Visalia to renovate its existing store on Demaree Street near Goshen Avenue to include what could be California’s first “Walmart Health” medical clinic. A manager at the store confirmed the plan saying the clinic would offer similar services to those currently operating at 24 sites in southern states. Walmart opened five new health centers in Florida in April. The manager said the new Visalia clinic could open early next year. He was not sure if the roll out may include other Tulare County Walmart locations.

3 DAYS AGO