Conor McGregor, Rafael Fiziev argue on Twitter over ... axe kicks?

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
 2 days ago
Conor McGregor’s latest Twitter back-and-forth has come with Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 39 headliner.

McGregor, who often likes to break down techniques on social media, commented on Rafael Fiziev’s elusive defense to high kicks, claiming that it wouldn’t work if an axe kick was being thrown instead.

“This is awesome. Change the roundhouse to an axe kick. Roundhouse into and axe kick and this defense eats the full of the heel. I’m telling you. If their reaction to a high kick is this, implement the axe.”

But the muay Thai specialist, who’s coming off a beautiful spinning wheel-kick knockout of Brad Riddell, wasn’t about to take striking tips from McGregor.

“Conor, I invite you to @tigermuaythai where we can show you how to kick and defend the kicks properly so you can stop living in fantasy world where you think it’s possible to land an axe kick in this situation.”

McGregor is always game to trade barbs, whether it’s with a fighter in or out of his weight class. However, the former UFC champ-champ said his intent wasn’t to talk trash and was simply making an observation. Of course, he also made sure to remind Fiziev of how their resumes stack up against each other.

Did you have a Twitter spat between McGregor and Fiziev over axe kicks on your 2022 MMA bingo card?

Fiziev headlines his first show when he meets former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 39 event.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

