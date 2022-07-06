Why Ohio State's offensive line will be better in 2022: Locked On Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traveling the world from the safety of the ground—that’s the premise behind Take Flight Ohio Flight Simulation. “What we came up with is giving you this unique opportunity to see what it is like to fly in a commercial airliner,” said John Price, owner of Take Flight Ohio. “You look in a cockpit and see all these switches and gadgets, and probably wonder what goes on up there and now the average person can sit in that seat that most people don’t get the chance to sit in.”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO