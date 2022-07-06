ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ohio State's offensive line will be better in 2022: Locked On Buckeyes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State's offensive line is poised to show...

Cleveland.com

How Jermaine Mathews turned himself into an Ohio State football player in 30 days: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.
buckeyescoop.com

Coach Speak: What Ohio State Is Getting In Miles Walker

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Ohio State got another “BOOM” on Friday morning as Brunswick (CT) 2023 offensive lineman Miles Walker committed to Ohio State over Texas A&M, Penn State, and others. Other than having the information that...
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes close in on coveted linebacker

Historically, the Ohio State football program has not recruited the state of Louisiana very much at all. You can count on one hand the number of players from there in the program’s history. If defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has his way, the Buckeyes are going to add one more in a few weeks.
Eleven Warriors

Felix Okpara Knows “I’ve Still Got A Lot of Room to Grow” Before Freshman Season Begins At Ohio State

Ohio State didn’t sign a transfer center over the offseason. Not even a scholarship power forward. That was a conscious decision by Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye coaching staff, and it speaks to the confidence it has in the two true big men on the roster for the 2022-23 season. For the most part, Ohio State already knows what it has in returning junior Zed Key, although his full potential may not be fully realized just yet. What true freshman Felix Okpara will bring to the table, though, will be more of a mystery.
Eleven Warriors

Buckeye Hegemony in Ohio Isn't Guaranteed, But It's Close to That

Not just because it is a literal pit, filled with vipers, but also because (in terms of football) it is a large, talent-rich state with several significant college football programs all vying for supremacy. This constant battle between Gators and Hurricanes and Seminoles was something that I found fascinating as...
FanSided

Could Ohio State Football have more late kickoffs?

The addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten has added a lot of questions for the Ohio State football team and the rest of the conference. One of the questions that seems to be not brought up as much is the kickoff time for some of these conference games once those two programs join.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Bruce Thornton Settling in After “Rough” First Week of Summer Training With Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton has long looked like the type of prospect who could make the transition from high school to college basketball appear relatively easy. But even for the No. 43 player in the country and top recruit in the state of Georgia, the jump up to the next level hasn’t come without growing pains. A month into summer workouts with the Buckeyes, Ohio State’s point guard of the future has begun to settle in, but not before a bit of a rude awakening.
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
10TV

COTA prepares for major upgrades to transit system

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority says it’s rolling in a new direction and it’s hoping you get on board. “The concept of higher, faster, more frequent service is an absolute necessity for a modern city,” Joanna Pinkerton said. Pinkerton, COTA’s president and CEO,...
NBC4 Columbus

VanTrust plans 500-acre New Albany Tech Park near Intel site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the region’s busiest developers is about to get even busier. VanTrust Real Estate plans to build a 500-acre New Albany Tech Park just south of Intel’s planned $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing campus, according to a news release. The park could ultimately including up to 5 million square feet.
spectrumnews1.com

Become a pilot for the day at Take Flight Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traveling the world from the safety of the ground—that’s the premise behind Take Flight Ohio Flight Simulation. “What we came up with is giving you this unique opportunity to see what it is like to fly in a commercial airliner,” said John Price, owner of Take Flight Ohio. “You look in a cockpit and see all these switches and gadgets, and probably wonder what goes on up there and now the average person can sit in that seat that most people don’t get the chance to sit in.”
NBC4 Columbus

How many guns are turning up at John Glenn Columbus Airport?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – John Glenn Columbus International Airport has seen multiple guns turn up with passengers this year, and the Transportation Security Administration expects to find more. So far in 2022, TSA said Thursday that security officers have found 24 firearms at John Glenn airport checkpoints, with the...
point2homes.com

1696 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Franklin County, OH, 43207

AMAZING opportunity to be in a PRIME location in Vassor Village. Build your dream home or take advantage of the endless opportunities permitted in this C-4 Commercial district. Lot is currently zoned C-4 Commercial, with a Council Variance & Building Permits in place for a SFH. SFH Building plans, approved by the Department of Building and Zoning Services, are available upon acceptance of a contract.
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
WHIZ

Seals Sentenced to 4 and a half years in Prison

A 36-year-old man from Fairfield County was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison out of a. possible maximum sentence of five years after a jury found him guilty. In May, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Daniel Seals on one third-degree felony count of gross. sexual imposition with a victim under...
