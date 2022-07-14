ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Arkansas/River Valley counties under burn ban

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple counties in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area are under burn bans due to dry conditions and increased winds.

As of Thursday, July 14, the following counties in the area are listed under a burn ban by the Arkansas Forestry Commission:

  • Franklin County
  • Madison County
  • Johnson County
  • Logan County
  • Carroll County
  • Crawford County
  • Sebastian County
  • Washington County
  • Benton County

All outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.

