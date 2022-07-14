Northwest Arkansas/River Valley counties under burn ban

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple counties in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area are under burn bans due to dry conditions and increased winds.

As of Thursday, July 14, the following counties in the area are listed under a burn ban by the Arkansas Forestry Commission:

Franklin County

Madison County

Johnson County

Logan County

Carroll County

Crawford County

Sebastian County

Washington County

Benton County

All outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.