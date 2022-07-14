Northwest Arkansas/River Valley counties under burn ban
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple counties in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area are under burn bans due to dry conditions and increased winds.
As of Thursday, July 14, the following counties in the area are listed under a burn ban by the Arkansas Forestry Commission:
- Franklin County
- Madison County
- Johnson County
- Logan County
- Carroll County
- Crawford County
- Sebastian County
- Washington County
- Benton County
All outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
