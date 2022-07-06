Tim McGraw reveals his secret BBQ ribs recipe

Tim McGraw NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Tim McGraw performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Frederick Breedon IV)

We may not be able to look like Tim McGraw, but now we can at least cook like him.

Over the weekend, Tim revealed his secret recipe for the way he cooks ribs.

His dry rub consists of dark brown sugar, ground espresso beans, Chipotle powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.

“Get them good and brown to start with,” he explained. “Then sit them on the top rack [of the barbeque] to get the heat up. Then keep basting them ­– they are just as tender, as if I was cooking them for four or five hours.”

