ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tim McGraw reveals his secret BBQ ribs recipe

By Woody
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Px11_0gWcs58f00
Tim McGraw NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Tim McGraw performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Frederick Breedon IV)

We may not be able to look like Tim McGraw, but now we can at least cook like him.

Over the weekend, Tim revealed his secret recipe for the way he cooks ribs.

His dry rub consists of dark brown sugar, ground espresso beans, Chipotle powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.

“Get them good and brown to start with,” he explained. “Then sit them on the top rack [of the barbeque] to get the heat up. Then keep basting them ­– they are just as tender, as if I was cooking them for four or five hours.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Talk Show Host Hospitalized After Alarming Fall

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is recovering after a scary accident resulted in a trip to the hospital. The TV personality, who also formerly competed on The X Factor, revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after she broke her leg, an injury that left her "gutted" as it forced her to pull out of her appearance as Mama Morton in the hit UK musical adaptation of Chicago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Mashed

Famous People Martha Stewart Can't Stand

Martha Stewart is more than just a celebrity chef and domestic goddess –– she's a new-wave baddie in a generation of Karens, making crafts and dried flower arrangements one minute and talking about edibles and CBD topicals the next. Stewart is no stranger to controversy and cancel culture, embracing good and bad publicity equally. Most people remember Stewart's stint in prison back in 2004 for "obstructing justice and lying to investigators" (per CNN Money), further painting the drama-mentary picture of a homemaker turned felon. However, her time in prison doesn't define her but enhances a life-long juxtaposition that she isn't shy to embrace.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

News Anchor Engaged to Mystery Man

Wedding bells are ringing for WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten. The new anchor announced on June 15 that she is engaged, though Baumgarten played coy when it came to the soon-to-be groom's identity, only mysteriously identifying him in her engagement announcement as "Mr. X." Baumgarten shared the exciting relationship...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Bbq
TMZ.com

Stars Hanging In The Hamptons ... Life's A Beach!

If you're one of the East Coast elite, there is no better place to be during the dog days of summer than on the soft sands and at the private parties along the eastern Long Island coastline ... aka The Hamptons. The uber-rich stretch of the seascape is where actors,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

See Savannah Guthrie with her kids enjoying 'summer vibes' by the pool

Savannah Guthrie’s summer appears to be off to a beautiful start. Ahead of the summer months, the TODAY co-anchor took part in playful conversations about the nature of a trendy feral girl summer with her colleagues Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. But Guthrie’s latest Instagram posts show that despite the endless, wild-filled possibilities that come with embracing feral girl days, Guthrie has opted to dive into a kid-filled summer.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Taylor Hawkins’ Son Honor His Late Dad by Drumming ‘My Hero’ at July 4 Block Party

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, honored his late dad over the Fourth of July weekend by drumming Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” at a Laguna Beach block party. Shane Hawkins joined local band the Alive during a show on Monday atop a neighborhood roof to play the track, as evidenced by a TikTok posted on July 7. “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” the video’s caption reads. “The hawk would’ve been proud.” @lagtownsfinest The hawk wouldve been proud 🦅 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #fyp ♬ original...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
pethelpful.com

Horse and Dog's 'Sibling Rivalry' Is Making People LOL

Oh, how we love the classic tale of sibling rivalry. Who doesn't? It's something almost everyone can relate to. You'll always love your siblings deep down, but sometimes they can get on your last nerve. And it's not just us humans who feel this way. TikTok user @coops_herd's dog and horse have the same relationship as we do with our brothers and sisters.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

How to Cook Ribs on the Grill (and Only the Grill) for the Ultimate Barbecue Main Course

Burgers, hot dogs, steak and sausage have nothing on barbecued ribs. They’re saucy, smoky and, yeah, a little bit messy—and that’s why we love ’em. Luckily, you don’t have to be a pro-level pitmaster to cook a top-notch rack at home. Wondering how to cook ribs on the grill? If you know how to set yourself up for indirect heat, you can do it in five easy steps.
RECIPES
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To The Highwaymen’s Iconic Performance Of “Good Hearted Woman” For Their ‘American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum’ Show In 1990

Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs.
MUSIC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy