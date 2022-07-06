ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Fjuu_0gWcazXo00

The Texas Rangers (37-42) and Baltimore Orioles (38-44) meet Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET to close out a 3-game series at Camden Yards. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rangers vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Baltimore leads 2-0.

The Rangers have dropped a pair of 1-run, 10-inning affairs in this series. Texas is closing out a 9-game road trip that has thus far seen the club go 3-5. The Rangers are 1-5 in their last 6 games.

The Orioles have won 3 in a row. They are 5-2 in their last 7 games at Camden Yards and are now 3 games over-.500 (20-17) in their home park. Baltimore hasn’t filed an over-.500 season at home since 2017.

Rangers at Orioles projected starters

RHP Glenn Otto, Jr. vs. RHP Spenser Watkins

Otto (4-4, 5.63 ERA) has made 10 starts in 2022. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 5.6 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 in 46 1/3 IP.

  • Has walked 14 batters in his last 17 IP.
  • Has allowed 10 runs in 6 IP since returning from a June stay on the COVID-19 list.

Watkins (1-1, 4.61 ERA) has registered a 1.49 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9 and 5.1 K/9 through 41 IP in 10 starts.

  • Was shelled in 4 starts in May, but a forearm injury and some subsequent outings in the minors looks to have reset his season. Has allowed 1 ER in 11 IP in 2 starts since returning June 25.
  • Pitched 54 2/3 IP for the Orioles in 2021 and recorded an 8.07 ERA, 1.70 WHIP.

Rangers at Orioles odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 11:01 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rangers -110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Orioles -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Rangers -1.5 (+140) | Orioles +1.5 (-175)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Rangers at Orioles picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 7, Orioles 4

TAKE TEXAS (-110).

The Rangers are undervalued by a 4-16 mark in 1-run games. They are a sneaky 30-28 with a plus-21 run differential since May 1.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Consider backing the Rangers — half and half — on both the money and run lines: TEXAS -1.5 (+140) is a solid play in a high-total run environment.

Fatigued bullpens, the starter matchup and a hot, humid night in Baltimore spells a high total. But at 9.5 runs, only a discount price (-107 perhaps?) should trigger any action. Otherwise, PASS.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800\-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series as the two teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Angels 4-1 on Thursday. Adley Rutschman blasted a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Orioles an early […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2)...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors sign first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. to rookie contract

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced they signed former Milwaukee forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to his rookie-scale contract. Baldwin, the 28th pick in the NBA draft, averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season. He produced his best game of the season in his debut, recording a double-double on Nov. 9 with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida baseball adds key arm through transfer portal

There’s a good chance Florida baseball loses both Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat to the MLB draft in the next 10 days, but Kevin O'Sullivan’s latest move might make that blow hurt less than expected. Hurston Waldrep, Southern Mississippi’s Sunday starter for most of 2022 who entered the transfer portal after a breakout season, committed to the orange and blue on Thursday, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Orioles#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons second-round pick Gabriele Procida to be stashed overseas

Gabriele Procida, a 6-foot-7 forward from Fortitudo Bologna in Italy, this week signed a three-year contract with Alba Berlin of the BBL in Germany, the team announced. The Detroit Pistons acquired the draft rights to Procida on Wednesday as the 36th pick from the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal involving Jerami Grant. They selected Procida with the intention of stashing him overseas, and that move materialized this week.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Josh Smith sitting for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Smith will move to the bench on Wednesday with Charlie Culberson starting at third base. Culberson will bat ninth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Culberson is batting 0.254 this season in...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Orioles Somehow Won On Tuesday In Historical Fashion

In baseball, some games are unlike others. One night, a team could blow out their opponent. The next, they may need to rally from a large deficit to pull off a jaw-dropping victory. Other nights, they might just not have it and will take a loss. But for the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy