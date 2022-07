D1 Training offers both small group workouts and one-on-one training led by certified trainers. (Courtesy D1 Training) Franchise owners Jared Zabransky, Shaun Wardle and Justin Jarski will host a grand opening celebration for their new D1 Training facility on July 16, according to a July 7 news release. Located at 8727 W. Rayford Road, Ste. 150, Spring, the new facility will offer programs for both adults and children beginning at age 7. D1 Training offers both small group workouts and one-on-one training led by certified trainers. According to the release, the grand opening event will include fitness challenges for different age groups along with prizes for the winners; exercise demonstrations and assessments; fitness partners; and refreshments. 832-861-7801. www.d1training.com/spring.

SPRING, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO