The Philadelphia Brewing Company (2440 Frankford Ave.) is hosting the All-City Market + Block Party on Saturday July 9th and Sunday July 10th from 11 am to 6 pm both days. This two-day market will feature 40 vintage and handmade vendors, live music. food and of course plenty of drinks. Admission is free and the atmosphere is both family friendly and dog friendly.

