For decades, Thousands of schoolchildren in the Pikes Peak region absorbed the lesson of where food comes from during field trips to Venetucci Farm south of Colorado Springs. There, they would be invited into the pumpkin patch to select their own gourd to take home, hopefully engendering an appreciation for the fact that food doesn’t magically appear on grocery shelves but must be nurtured from the Earth and watered for months.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO