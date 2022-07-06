Eric Holder found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder has been convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder against two men who were wounded in the 2019 shooting attack.

Frederick M. Brown/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Eric Holder looks on during opening statements for the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle at Superior Court in Los Angeles, June 15, 2022.

Holder faces up to life in prison. He had pleaded not guilty.

Aaron Jansen, Holder's attorney, told ABC News that there was "deep disappointment" about the conviction.

"It was always going to be tough given the high profile circumstances surrounding the case," Jansen said. "We are grateful that the jury agreed with us, in part, that the case was overcharged and voted to acquit Mr. Holder, Jr. of the two attempted murder charges."

Holder plans to appeal, according to Jansen.

Hussle, the Grammy-winning rapper whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down in March 2019 outside of his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

Hussle was standing in a parking lot when Holder allegedly approached and shot him multiple times, police said. Hussle was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were wounded.

The coroner determined the rapper died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, ruling the manner of death a homicide.

Holder will be sentenced on Sept. 15.

ABC's Christopher Watson reports:

ABC News' Deena Zaru contributed to this report.