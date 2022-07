Gas prices continue to fall this week. While not falling quite as quickly as they went up, Triple-A says the national average for a gallon of regular no-lead gas is down two cents today, to four-75 a gallon, the lowest its been in more than a month. In Illinois, Triple-A says gas is down three cents to 5.23 a gallon on average. Gas in Kankakee County is averaging 4.90, down six cents from yesterday and 23 cents lower than a week ago. In Iroquois County the average is 4.90 a gallon, it’s 5.09 in Ford County and 5.04 in Livingston County.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO