Kentucky State

Man who preyed on, then sexually abused 12-year-old Kentucky girl sentenced to 26 years in prison

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwC6s_0gWcRjLH00

A Florida man who admitted to sexually abusing young girls in multiple states, including Kentucky, has been sentenced to federal prison.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced this week that Christopher Nunez was sentenced to 320 months in prison by United States District Judge Kenneth M. Karas for his enticement of three minors to engage in sexual activity.

The sentencing followed Nunez’s guilty plea on February 28, 2022.

“Christopher Nunez’s conduct is the nightmare of any parent,” Williams said. “Today’s sentencing illustrates that we will continue to use every tool available to law enforcement to prosecute and punish those who sexually exploit children.”

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in related court proceedings:

Between in or about early March 2021 up to and including on or about May 1, 2021, Nunez communicated online with a 15-year-old minor (“Victim-1”) and persuaded Victim-1 to meet Nunez in person to engage in sexual activities with him. On or about April 30, 2021 and May 1, 2021, Nunez travelled to New York from Miami, Florida, to meet with Victim-1 in person in Westchester County, New York to engage in sexual activity with her.

On or about May 2, 2021, Christopher Nunez was charged in the town of North Salem with rape in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child. On October 5, 2021, Nunez pleaded guilty to rape in the third degree.

The federal investigation revealed that, prior to Nunez’s abuse of Victim-1, he abused a 12-year-old girl (“Victim-2”) in Laurel County, Kentucky. Nunez engaged in sexually explicit communications online with Victim-2 beginning in or about January 1, 2021, when she was in 6th grade and 11 years old. During these communications, he persuaded Victim-2 to engage in sexually explicit activity, capture this activity in images and videos, and then transmit the photos and videos to Nunez.

On March 6, 2021, Nunez traveled from his home in Florida to Laurel County, Kentucky, where he met Victim-2 in person and engaged in sexual activity with her.

The federal investigation also revealed that, in May and June of 2021, Nunez engaged in sexually explicit communications online with Victim-3, a 16-year-old in New Jersey. During these communications, Nunez persuaded Victim-3 to engage in sexually explicit activity, capture the activity in images and videos, and transmit the images and videos to Nunez.

On February 28, 2022, Nunez entered a guilty plea to a four-count federal Information, charging him with three counts of enticement, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2422(b) and one count of sexual exploitation, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251(a).

In addition to the prison term, Nunez, 27, was sentenced to a lifetime term of supervised release.

Comments / 0

