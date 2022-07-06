ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch: Rickey Smiley Sets It Owt To Atomic Dog At A Wedding On A Yacht & Doesn’t Miss A Beat

By @IndiaMonee
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago
Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

One thing about Rickey Smiley is that anytime Atomic Dog comes on, he’s going to set it owt for the bruhz!

Over the weekend Rickey attended a wedding and the cameraman caught him in action. We all know when Atomic Dog is being played, Rickey will come out of the shadows of anywhere and represent. See him get down and set it off for the men of Omega Psi Phi below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch: Rickey Smiley Sets It Owt To Atomic Dog At A Wedding On A Yacht & Doesn’t Miss A Beat was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Reveals He’s ‘Dating’ Rapper Yung Miami, 28: ‘We Have Great Times’

Diddy, 52, opened up about his relationship status in his latest interview. The rapper revealed that he’s “single” but has been going on “dates” with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, when he sat down for an interview on the June 9 episode of her Caresha Please podcast. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said immediately after Miami, whose real name is Caresha, asked him on the episode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
Black Enterprise

Daddy’s Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly ‘Do

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do. Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: NeNe Leakes At The 2022 BET Awards

Former reality diva NeNe Leakes made an appearance at the 2022 Bet Awards with her significant other Nyonisela Sioh. I guess it’s really official if you bring your boo to a red carpet event. Rumors are swirling that he is still married and that his wife has sued NeNe Leakes…yikes! She soesn’t seem to be having a good year because her son’s baby mama also made a lot of disturbing accusations against her too.. wow!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Confronts Man For 'Disrespecting' A Woman: 'I'll Beat Yo Ass'

Boosie Badazz will come to the defense of someone who needs it, and fans saw that in a recent video clip where the rapper checked a man who was berating a woman. In the video shared on social media, Boosie barked at a bearded gentleman outside of a hotel for “disrespecting” a female. It’s unclear what led to the incident, but the Louisiana native wasn’t having any of it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#Yacht#Mobile
105.5 The Fan

Boosie BadAzz Not Happy With Small Toy Prize He Won From Amusement Park Game

While out in California this past weekend, Boosie BadAzz was not happy with a toy prize he won from an amusement park. On Sunday (July 3), Boosie Badazz hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself at an amusement park at the San Monica Pier in California playing the basketball hoop carnival game. The game is kind of tricky, but Boosie managed to get three shots in out of his five tries.
ATLANTA, GA
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy