Early look at Wyoming’s showdown with New Mexico

For the next six weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look into the Cowboys’ matchup against New Mexico.

Avoiding a repeat

Nothing personified the Cowboys’ struggles early in Mountain West play last year as much as their upset at the hands of the Lobos.

After dropping back-to-back games to Air Force and Fresno State by a combined 27 points, a matchup with lowly UNM seemed to be the perfect opportunity to get back on track. Instead, the end result was a 14-3 defeat and the Lobos’ only MW win of the season.

Redshirt freshman backup Isaiah Chavez stepped in for injured starting quarterback Terry Wilson and made the most of UW’s defensive lapses, completing 10 of 11 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, while adding a game-high 49 yards on a ground. UW quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams combined to go 14 of 30 with 147 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, while starting running back Xazavian Valladay averaged a season-low 2.9 yards per carry.

The Pokes should feel good about their chances to avoid a repeat of this performance when the two teams meet Oct. 8 in Albuquerque, though. In addition to the Lobos suffering some significant departures this offseason, the Cowboys ran into them at their lowest point of 2021 – an 11-quarter touchdown-less streak.

New-look pass attack

For the second consecutive year, the Lobos could be poised to hand the reins of the offense to an incoming Power Five transfer.

Last season, it was Wilson, a Kentucky transfer who threw for 1,058 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions in six games. No announcement on a starter has been made yet, but Kansas product Miles Kendrick seems in line to fill a similar role in 2022.

Kendrick wasn’t at 100% during spring practice due to a leg injury suffered with the Jayhawks, but the senior’s experience should give him an edge in the competition. Even with UNM using four different signal-callers last year, Kendrick’s 157 attempts in three years of limited action at Kansas is 34.2% more than the rest of the quarterback room has combined at the Division I level. He put up respectable figures while starting four games at KU − passing for 853 yards with nine touchdowns, six interceptions and a completion rate above 61% − and was a three-star prospect coming out of College of San Mateo in 2018.

Whether it’s Kendrick, Chavez, CJ Montes, Connor Genal or junior-college transfer Jake Jensen, whoever takes snaps for UNM will have an intriguing new target to throw to. Geordon Porter played a limited role in four seasons at Arizona State, but the 6-foot-1 wideout was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and could be on the verge of a career-year in the MW.

Notable losses

In addition to Wilson, the Lobos have suffered other notable departures on both sides of the ball this offseason.

Perhaps the biggest blow was sophomore running back Aaron Dumas’ decision to transfer to Washington. Dumas was a bright spot in 2021, earning offensive MVP honors after rushing for a team-high 658 yards and two scores. The offense also loses Cade Briggs, who started 24 games on the line over the past three seasons, to Texas Tech.

Defensive anchor Joey Noble, who racked up 72 tackles, 6½ sacks and 18½ tackles for loss last year at the end spot, is off to pursue NFL opportunities.

Key returners

For all the struggles of a 3-9 season, New Mexico brings back some promising pieces from last year.

Jerrick Reed and Tavian Combs form a potentially dangerous safety tandem with experience in defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s system. Reed has 172 tackles, six interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one defensive touchdown since 2019, while Combs recorded 81 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups last fall in his second season with the program. Syaire Riley and Ray Leutele, meanwhile, bring experience to the linebacker group after seeing their roles increase significantly in 2021.

Isaak Gutierrez has started 16 games on the offensive line over the past two years, with only one sack allowed since arriving at New Mexico prior to the 2020 season. UNM also returns its top two receivers in Luke Wysong and Trace Bruckler, while Chavez should be in the mix for the starting quarterback job.

By the numbers

The Lobos are the first FBS opponent on Wyoming’s schedule that appears to have a sizable advantage over on paper, although that was the case prior to last year’s setback, as well.

New Mexico sits 28 spots below UW in ESPN’s Football Power Index, ranking 127th out of 131 teams. Given UNM’s offensive woes last season, when it had the least-productive offense in the country in terms of both yardage and scoring, this was to be expected.

The Lobos also have the lowest odds to win the MW at 250-to-1 on DraftKings. This is more than double the second-least favored team, Hawaii, which is listed at 120-to-1.