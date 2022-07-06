Now That We're All Crying Over "Stranger Things 4" Vol. 2, Let's Hold Hands And Go Through These 100 Incredible Tweets

🚨 There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2! 🚨

I know we're all emotionally drained after the rollercoaster ride that was Episodes 8 and 9 of Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2, so here are some tweets to help soothe your pain until we gather once more to see our favorite nerds ride off into the sunset for their final season!

watching stranger things 4 with captions means subjecting yourself to phrases like “tentacles undulating moistly” and “gate pulses wetly” and yes captions help my auditory processing but at what cost @sarahdayarts 03:54 AM - 04 Jul 2022

me contemplating my life after watching stranger things season 4 vol. 2 immediately after it released and now realizing i have to wait for 2 years for season 5 @shareilljoys 05:04 PM - 01 Jul 2022

Me listening to Master of Puppets by Metallica after watching Stranger Things season 4 vol.2 @loyal2them 07:05 AM - 02 Jul 2022

just finished stranger things 4 vol 2… caleb mclaughlin sadie sink and millie bobby brown need emmys like immediately @lVEfan 10:51 AM - 01 Jul 2022

🚨 STRANGER THINGS 4 SPOILER 🚨STEVE LOOKING SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR ROBIN FINALLY HAVING COURAGE TO TALK WITH VICKIE 😭 @stobinthinker 12:08 PM - 01 Jul 2022

Stranger things season 4 cinematography is top tier though #StrangerThings4 @reblmoon 08:31 AM - 01 Jul 2022

me outside the duffer brothers house after the season 4 finale #StrangerThings @_ritzcar 05:13 PM - 02 Jul 2022

the stranger things kids are gen x which is why nothings fucking solved 4 seasons in @wyatt_privilege 07:12 PM - 04 Jul 2022

stranger things 4 really got me feeling some type of way for these men @jxllykxlly 05:59 AM - 03 Jul 2022

will byers & mike wheeler. stranger things season 4 episode 8, a summary @sevenumbrellass 06:24 PM - 02 Jul 2022

i will defend will byers no matter what . he goes absolutely nuts and becomes the villain and kills everyone? so slay of him @satellitesfiIm 04:15 PM - 04 Jul 2022

// stranger things 4 spoilers....eddie dedicating his guitar solo to chrissy,, im devastated 😭 @pessimist__mf 06:55 PM - 01 Jul 2022

me laying in my bed binging all of stranger things season 4 volume 2 in one sitting #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 @kaylabird07 08:38 AM - 02 Jul 2022

stranger things 4 volume 2 spoilers out of context @wishfuldrxnking 09:46 PM - 02 Jul 2022

// stranger things season 4 spoilersthe exclamation mark. lucas fucking sinclair. he was never going to get over max mayfield. look at him enthusiastically writing words on paper because of her. i actually cant believe this. @sousokou 09:29 AM - 01 Jul 2022

i feel so empty and destroyed.max, eddie...man they carried stranger things 4. live fast, die young, bad girls do it well 😔🤙🏼 @_ryuutagawa 11:35 AM - 01 Jul 2022

/ stranger things 4 vol 2 spoilersme trying to process max’s death and then immediately watching jason get sliced in half like a grilled cheese @littlemobby 11:51 PM - 01 Jul 2022

// stranger things vol 2 spoilers---they did not just fucking parallel the gays romantic crushes being demolished. pride month is truly over @utopikia 08:22 AM - 01 Jul 2022

sadie sink’s performance in stranger things vol 2 got me crying screaming throwing up all at once this woman is a talented actress no one can deny it @milelmax 04:26 PM - 02 Jul 2022

me after watching stranger things vol 2 in one sitting realizing we might have to wait 3 years till season 5#StrangerThings @lumaxstarz 11:25 AM - 01 Jul 2022

STR VOL.2 SPOILERS BELOW------me when max’s arms and legs started to bed and snap: #StrangerThings @dygiilysjtos 01:44 PM - 01 Jul 2022

// stranger things vol 2 spoilers not to praise stranger things but this shot is like insane and im kinda obsessed with it @gendertale 08:42 PM - 01 Jul 2022

st 4 vol 2 spoiler---------hawkins can rot they didnt deserve eddie’s sacrifice #StrangerThings @harrinqtcns 11:21 AM - 01 Jul 2022

Stranger Things vol 2 spoilers---------The brokenness in Lucas’s voice as he cradled Max in his arms while shouting for Erica to help literally stomped my heart into pieces 😭 @TheMelladonna 11:12 AM - 01 Jul 2022

you’re watching stranger things vol 2 as you begin to rise from your couch, limbs twisting. your bones crack and as the screen goes red and your eyes roll back, you realize it’s you. you’re the major character death. you smile, knowing steve is safe. you die @morkfanaccount 07:22 AM - 01 Jul 2022

Me getting ready for the “gore” and “multiple deaths” in Stranger Things 4: Vol 2 #StrangerThings4 @ahmedmunsiph 06:05 PM - 30 Jun 2022

STRANGER THINGS VOL 2 SPOILERS !!....not Joyce and hopper making out in front of Jesus💀😭 @lor_xox0 09:13 AM - 01 Jul 2022

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 scene used⚠️-------Today is a day to celebrate a groundbreaking moment. It has finally come. The bitch is dead. @thisl0veisgoodd 08:34 AM - 01 Jul 2022

//STRANGER THINGS VOL. 2 SPOILERSALL THE COUPLES ARE STANDING NEXT TO EACH OTHER, SEEING A PART OF HAWKENS DECAY BUT WILL AND MIKE ARE STANDING NEXT TO EACH OTHER. THE BYLER CRUMBS Y'ALL. @Byleight 10:51 AM - 01 Jul 2022

People need to put more respect on my man murray In stranger things Vol 2. My man came in clutch and helped tag team vecna and save the creel house gang.#StrangerThings @Iphone_T__ 04:52 AM - 02 Jul 2022

stranger things vol 2 spoilers ------------will never met eddie ohmygod they never got to play d&d together i am SICK @missameritana 07:51 PM - 01 Jul 2022

me showing up to work after waking up at 3 am to watch vol 2 of stranger things @tohrvs 11:13 AM - 01 Jul 2022

we were promised 5 deaths in stranger things vol 2 and we got 2 or maybe 3… never trusting the duffer brothers again @cullendiIf 10:56 AM - 01 Jul 2022

STRANGER THINGS 4 VOL 2 SPOILERS---the michael myers mask 😭😭😭😭 I LOVE EDDIE SO MUCHSJSJS #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 @rulesquinn 08:14 AM - 01 Jul 2022

me after watching eddie munson die in stranger things s4 vol 2:#StrangerThings @wifeofdencio 10:28 AM - 01 Jul 2022

me pretending everything is fine after watching vol. 2 of stranger things like WHAT THE FUCK#StrangerThings @_scarletbxtch 11:01 AM - 01 Jul 2022

I think collectively we can say that we were happy about a death in vol 2 #StrangerThings @nnoahjames 11:56 PM - 01 Jul 2022

VOL 2 STRANGER THING SPOILERS---------me outside the netflix headquarters because of eddie’s death #StrangerThings @adore_you_tpwk 03:13 PM - 01 Jul 2022

*vol. 2 spoilers* no Max saying she can’t feel or see anything and Lucas crying to Erica to get help, I am emotionally traumatised now. Pls wake up max #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2 #MAXMAYFIELD @triishyyxae 02:43 PM - 01 Jul 2022

Stranger things vol 2 spoilers---The duffer brothers need impactful deaths - they refuse to kill off any of their main, so they make likeable new characters that have relationships with main characters - it’s very annoying, I hate it @edweirdnashton 01:14 AM - 02 Jul 2022

the stranger things writers watching vol 2 knowing in s5 they're somehow gonna have to fix what the duffers ruined @byersenthusiast 05:10 AM - 03 Jul 2022

when she’s a 10 but all she’s been watching for the last 2 days is the jopper kiss scenes from stranger things vol. 2 on a continuous loop @chiefjopper 04:23 PM - 03 Jul 2022

this is what i need eleven to be doing in the stranger things series finale @korysverse 08:33 PM - 04 Jul 2022

me after watching the stranger things season finale at 4am 🥲🥲🥲 #strangerthingsseason4 @nataliiephamm 11:05 AM - 01 Jul 2022

Me for at least 75% of the Stranger Things finale @SpicyAtreides 12:12 AM - 02 Jul 2022

#StrangerThings Spoilers -----HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO WAIT 1-2 YEARS AFTER THAT FINALE @FandomCrunch 10:43 AM - 01 Jul 2022

feeling empty after stranger things finale what do i look forward to now @jvpper 07:56 PM - 01 Jul 2022

Sooo the duffers had multiple opportunities to do something special with Will byers and just…didn’t??? Every fan theory I saw about him from byler to him joining vecna was amazing and would have made for a much better finale he deserved better idc idc #StrangerThings @wlwbyler 11:23 AM - 01 Jul 2022

#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 SPOILERS.....this scene gave me comfort after all that happened in the finale i felt so happy for robin @chrisdadeviant 10:57 AM - 01 Jul 2022

#StrangerThings Spoilers -----The whole ST fandom looking at the DB after the finale… @FandomCrunch 11:25 AM - 01 Jul 2022

stranger things finale gotta be one of the most insane pieces of television i ever watched @stymeed 05:04 PM - 01 Jul 2022

if will byers becomes a villain in s5 i will support him idc that boy has never done anything wrong in his life @byler_luvr 04:12 PM - 04 Jul 2022

one thing about will byers is he’s gonna cry in the car @blairsfr 07:48 PM - 02 Jul 2022

im taking will byers away from the duffer brothers. they aren’t allowed to have him @harIskeener 08:28 AM - 01 Jul 2022

mike saying his life started the day he met el ... the same day will went missing ... right after will talked about how felt he was a mistake ... mike wheeler you better hide from me. @conrcds 05:19 PM - 01 Jul 2022

jonathan and will: you're my brother and i love you. it's going to be okay, don't worry. I'll always be here for you..mike and nancy: @swiftsbyler 03:15 AM - 06 Jul 2022

EDDIE MUNSON. IS AN ICON. HES A LEGEND. HE IS THE MOMENT #StrangerThings @joseftmendes 10:46 AM - 01 Jul 2022

Noah Schnapp when he realises he has to have another bowl cut in season 5 of #StrangerThings @nnoahjames 11:14 PM - 01 Jul 2022

gaten matarazzo’s scene right here was unbelievable. he had me sobbing uncontrollably talking about eddie to mr. munson #StrangerThings @eddiemvnsonn 11:27 PM - 01 Jul 2022

not almost every good thing being improvised 😭😭 “ERICA HELP”, “i love you man”, and jopper kiss #StrangerThings @WANDASW0RLD 03:26 AM - 03 Jul 2022

#StrangerThings SpoilersMax waiting for Mike to finish his speech to El like @ianclemmons_ 11:02 AM - 01 Jul 2022

/ #strangerthings nancy wheeler with a gun.. gotta be one of my favourite genders @dollydeIight 10:17 PM - 01 Jul 2022

dustin going back to the upside down to save eddie #StrangerThings @lilthottykins 06:55 AM - 02 Jul 2022

so this is why netflix waited until july 1st instead of pride#StrangerThings @jmodraude 07:26 AM - 01 Jul 2022

When max said she wasn’t ready to die in Lucas’s ARMS #strangerthings @alywowza 11:02 AM - 01 Jul 2022

sadie sink and millie bobby brown giving the performance of their lives for #StrangerThings vol2. oh just give them that emmy right now! @archivesillie 02:38 PM - 04 Jul 2022

i didn’t believe for 1 second that el would let max stay dead, but this visual of her and lucas breaking down on both sides was genius and so masterfully executed. they are max’s soulmates through and through #strangerthings @intribridsname 10:19 AM - 01 Jul 2022

Every time i see this scene it makes me laugh and laugh LOL😂 #StrangerThings @lonelyanngeel 04:46 PM - 01 Jul 2022

Appreciation for Argyle who made sure everyone was fed while trying to save the world from an evil monster psychopath 😤😤.#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 @asiayayaya 08:07 AM - 02 Jul 2022

people give the writers shit for "queerbaiting" but if you ask me these are two of the most realistic and relatable coming out scenes in tv history. there's complaints about will's being "too vague" but it really wasn't, it made perfect sense contextually #StrangerThings @95IMPULSE 08:30 PM - 01 Jul 2022

nothing just thinking about how Lucas was always being there to catch Max#StrangerThings @lumaxstarz 04:46 PM - 03 Jul 2022

whoever thinks these two are the same mike are wrong. one jumped off a cliff to save his friend and the other couldn’t see his friend crying RIGHT IN FRONT OF HIM #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 @jocelynnvalntin 02:49 AM - 02 Jul 2022

steve harrington and robin buckley are both officially final girls#StrangerThings @fallingphh 10:30 AM - 01 Jul 2022

