Now That We're All Crying Over "Stranger Things 4" Vol. 2, Let's Hold Hands And Go Through These 100 Incredible Tweets
By Kayla Harrington
BuzzFeed
1 day ago
🚨 There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2! 🚨
I know we're all emotionally drained after the rollercoaster ride that was Episodes 8 and 9 of Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2, so here are some tweets to help soothe your pain until we gather once more to see our favorite nerds ride off into the sunset for their final season!
We did it, nerds. We successfully held out until the release of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2. The Duffer Brothers — as genius as they may be — truly punished us when they made us wait three solid years for Season 4. With seven episodes, Vol. 1 of the nostalgic sci-fi series premiered on May 27, 2022. Vol. 2 consists of two feature film-length episodes and premiered on July 1, 2022.
How are we doing, team? Was that Stranger Things Season 4 finale all you hoped and dreamed it would be? Do you feel shattered in the wake of what went down? Or are you desperate for more? Will there be a Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix? And how long will you have to wait for it?
Stranger Things Season 4 was one of the most epic things to ever happen on Netflix. Over the course of ten supersized episodes, we watched as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends confronted the most dangerous villain yet: Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). As...
Many Stranger Things fans can likely agree that season 4 was a pivotal time for Max Mayfield. After losing her brother, Billy, in season 3, Max had to come to terms with his death and face her own grief. With these personal developments, she became a crucial player in the fight against Vecna, the Upside Down’s latest big bad. Unfortunately, by the end of season 4, Max’s life is at risk. In a recent interview, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the current state of Max Mayfield’s health — and it’s not very reassuring.
The new season of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, and it featured a whole new, terrifying villain. Vecna AKA Henry AKA One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and he might just be the show's scariest villain yet. In fact, it was revealed that most of the show's past horrors were created by the monster. There's been a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content featuring Bower in his Vecna costume, but a new video shared by the actor focuses more on the character's sinister voice.
June 29 (UPI) -- Netflix will host a late-night virtual watch party with cast members to celebrate the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4. Fans can tune in at 2:15 a.m. EDT Friday to talk live with the cast before Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 premieres 45 minutes later at 3 a.m.
