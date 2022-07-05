Four Genesis HealthCare Professionals Chosen as Future Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Leaders by the AHCA/NCAL

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute providers in the nation, today announced that four professionals, Mary Adams, Bonnie Zeiler, Teale Howe and Jordanne Stuart, have been chosen by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) as national, future leaders in long-term and post-acute care. They will join AHCA/NCAL’s Future Leaders program, a year-long program that offers training and guidance for industry professionals.

Mary Adams and Bonnie Zeiler were also selected to take part in AHCA/NCAL’s Diversity Executive Leadership Program (DELP), a new two-year program that provides support and access to leadership opportunities for under-represented groups in long term and post-acute care.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mary, Bonnie, Teale, and Jordanne to our newest class of Future Leaders, and Mary and Bonnie to our first Diversity Equity Leadership program,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “In the midst of a historic labor crisis in long-term care, we need to continue to develop leaders in the profession that will help us build back our workforce of health care heroes; one that is also reflective of our residents nationwide. These four, along with our other Future Leaders and DELP Scholars, will help transform our profession for the better, and we are honored to help them develop their careers in this rewarding sector.”

“As our industry landscape continues to change, we are proud of Mary, Bonnie, Teale and Jordanne for their decision to hone their leadership skills through AHCA/NCAL’s valuable programs,” said David Harrington, Genesis’ Executive Chairman of the Board. “We admire their steady leadership within our organization, and look forward to supporting them as they further develop their skills, talent, and passion to make a positive difference in the industry at-large.”

Within Genesis, Mary Adams is Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Clinical Risk Management; Bonnie Zeiler is the Resident Care Director at The Village at Northrise in New Mexico; Teale Howe is the Market President in New Hampshire; and Jordanne Stuart is the Senior Administrator at Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in New Mexico.

AHCA/NCAL developed the Future Leaders program in 2004. Selected participants demonstrate both leadership potential and represent the interests of state and national long-term care providers. The program covers the latest theories and practical applications in quality management, customer satisfaction, and leadership. The year-long program kicks off with the “Future Leaders of Long Term Care in America” Symposium held each year in Washington, D.C.

AHCA/NCAL launched its Diversity Executive Leadership Program in 2022 to build a diverse pool of candidates to serve in leadership roles such as long term care committees and boards. Visit the Diversity Executive Leadership Program website to learn more.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation’s largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states, and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to “Genesis,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 14,500 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org.