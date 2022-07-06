Liverpool sign Finland defender Emma Koivisto

Spain overcame the shock of conceding in the first minute to open their Euro 2022 campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Finland in Milton Keynes.The much-fancied Spaniards were stunned when Linda Sallstrom struck with just 50 seconds on the clock in the Group B opener on Friday.It felt like another hefty blow coming after the loss of star player Alexia Putellas through injury earlier this week.Yet they soon hit back through captain Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmati levelled before half-time. Lucia Garcia made victory safe after the break and Mariona Caldentey added gloss with an injury-time penalty.The game got...

