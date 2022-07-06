ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool sign Finland defender Emma Koivisto

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have signed Finland defender Emma Koivisto from Brighton. The 27-year-old becomes the Reds' first signing of the summer transfer window after her Seagulls contract expired last month. "I...

