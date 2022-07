Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Most Americans were required to file their 2021 taxes in April, and many looked forward to receiving their refunds in a timely manner. But the IRS is still processing paper returns and has an "unprecedented" backlog of over 21 million returns, as well as returns with suspected errors or identity theft to get through, reports Erin Collins, the national taxpayer advocate.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 DAYS AGO