Wyoming State

WyoGives To Kick Off Next Week

By Mat Murdock
 2 days ago
I'm sure you've noticed a lot of the non-profits are struggling these days with gas prices and the cost of inflation. With that said, there is an opportunity to help out these non-profits that do so much for our communities. Next week, July 13th is WyoGives day. It's an opportunity...

Wyoming Ranks Worst in Nation For Energy Bills

Summer in Wyoming means warmer temperatures, but this year has been a scorcher. Much of the state has surpassed heat records since June, with several cities breaking century-old records. And gas prices have been climbing to ridiculous levels for months now. Across the country, energy bills are rising. But, Wyoming wallets hurt more than anywhere else in the country regarding energy costs.
WYOMING STATE
Video of Wyoming Bear Finding GoPro Camera is Going Viral

GoPro technology has become so fascinating that not even black bears can stay away! What happens when a black bear finds a GoPro camera? It records all the bear things that a bear does apparently. A recent video is going viral after a black bear somehow, not only gained possession of a GoPro video camera, but also made its very own home video on it.
WYOMING STATE
No Surprise Here: Wyoming Ranked One of the Best States for Beer Lovers

What can we say? Wyoming knows its beer and we love a good beer at that! In case you couldn't tell from the Wyoming Brewers Festival that came through and took over downtown Cheyenne just a couple weeks ago, brewers and beer connoisseurs throughout the Cowboy State truly love their local beer. It just so happens, we love it so much, we're one of the best states for beer lovers.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southeast Wyoming today [July 6]. Showers this morning expected to continue to increase in coverage through the morning hours. With daytime heating, expect thunderstorms to become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. We think the best area for severe storms today will be the southern Nebraska Panhandle. There will be a lot of monsoon moisture in place today to see storms producing heavy rain. A Marginal Risk area for excessive rainfall has been identified for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, along and east of a line from Douglas to Laramie. If encountering water covered roads this afternoon through the evening hours, turn around. Don't drive through flooded areas as the roadway could have been washed away under the flooded areas. Be safe!
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming’s Most Underrated Road Trip Destinations

Recently, the publication "Best Life" determined that Wyoming is the country's ninth-best state for road tripping. They pointed to our state's affordable camping and the presence of Yellowstone National Park as reasons for the ranking. And you know what? They were right, Wyoming is an excellent state to road trip through.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,834. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Lincoln County man died in June. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne NWS: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [Friday, July 1]. The agency posted this statement on its' website:. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and evening. A...
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

