The real estate market in San Jose, California, received a welcome boost as Logitech signed a lease for office space in the city. The real estate market in the US is struggling to cope with companies downsizing their office space footprint as a result of remote and hybrid work. According to The Mercury News, Logitech appears to be bucking that trend, leasing up to 86,000 square feet of office space in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO