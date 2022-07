Linda Santos Rosa has officially announced her candidacy for the upcoming Ward 5 Special Election, July 19th. The following is her statement:. “My name is Linda Santos Rosa and I’ve lived in Revere my entire life. I was on the Revere School Committee when my son was in the Revere Public Schools in the 1980s. I was then elected Councilor at Large after my time on the School Committee(I was actually the first woman ever elected as Councillor at Large in Revere’s history.) I left local politics to pursue a job at the State House in Boston for Senate President Robert Travaglini. And then, worked at the Supreme Judicial Court for Clerk Maura Doyle; up until last year. I’ve decided to come back and run for local politics because I feel like Ward 5 needs a lot of changes. And they aren’t being addressed in the timely manner that they should be.

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO