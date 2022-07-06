Tamra Judge And Alexis Bellino Are Allegedly In Talks To Return To Real Housewives Of Orange County

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time,” said Andy Cohen back in 2020 before the major Season 16 Real Housewives of Orange County casting shake up. How did he do? Over the last few years the show has said goodbye to Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd and added Heather Dubrow, Jen Armstrong, and Noella Bergener to the mix.

While Kelly seems to be fully banished from the Bravo-sphere, Tamra and Vicki could be on one of Andy’s convenient casting “pauses.” T and V were both given spots on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Maybe that was a try-out? Radar Online is now reporting Tammy may be back to full-time Housewife status in no time.

According to “multiple sources”, Tamra and Alexis Bellino are in talks with producers of RHOC to rejoin the cast. Tamra was initially let go from the series over her high salary after twelve years with the show. According to reports, a “well-connected” informant now shares that Tamra has “made up her mind that she’s returning to the franchise.” Meanwhile, Vicki has not been included in casting talks. Ouch.

Alexis was fired from the show after her Season 8 appearance. A shame, if you ask me. I absolutely loved watching Alexis try to blend her bedazzled biblical beliefs with the chaos of these OC women. The type of content The Housewives was founded on, in my opinion. Alexis has apparently been approached about re-joining the RHOC cast but has yet to sign a contract.

As far as who else has made the cut for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, formal announcements should be coming soon, according to the outlet. Word on the street is that Jen Armstrong will not be back. Remember her? Me either.

Noella has allegedly been demoted to a friend-of. There are also rumors that best friends Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson have been demoted too. According to reports, Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow are expected to receive their stale oranges and full-time positions back. No news on when filming is set to begin.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]