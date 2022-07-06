England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2022 result, final score and reaction as Beth Mead wins it for Lionesses

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign by beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford.

Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses and although Sarina Wiegman’s team struggled to create clear-cut chances, they will be delighted with the three points.

Austria were on the back foot for much of the game but came close to a leveller in the 78th as England goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to keep out a curling effort from Barbara Dunst.

England’s other Group A rivals, Northern Ireland and Norway will face each other on Thursday in Southampton.

