ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2022 result, final score and reaction as Beth Mead wins it for Lionesses

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CP02_0gWbLAHt00

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign by beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford.

Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses and although Sarina Wiegman’s team struggled to create clear-cut chances, they will be delighted with the three points.

Austria were on the back foot for much of the game but came close to a leveller in the 78th as England goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to keep out a curling effort from Barbara Dunst.

England’s other Group A rivals, Northern Ireland and Norway will face each other on Thursday in Southampton.

Follow all the reaction from the opening match of Euro 2022 with our live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Sarina Wiegman
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘disgusted’ by claims of racist and homophobic abuse at Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist and homophobic abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “unacceptable”.Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.“Attending...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Hosts England#Old Trafford#Group
The Independent

Prince George holds Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon trophy

Novak Djokovic let Prince George hold his Wimbledon trophy as he met with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday (7 July).As the royal heir held the trophy, his father William can be heard joking “don’t drop it” whilst exchanging laughter with the Serbian player.The tennis star earned his seventh title at the British tournament after beating Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court on Sunday, retaining his title for the fourth year in a row.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
The Independent

Tyson Fury says he would fight Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium if fans could enter for free

Tyson Fury has said he would return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua if the bout were to take place at Wembley Stadium with fans allowed free entry.Fury fought at the London venue in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte to remain unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title. The “Gypsy King” then suggested that the contest would be his last, though he has gone back and forth on the prospect of a return in subsequent interviews.Now Fury has updated the terms under which he would supposedly face compatriot Joshua, who is due to rematch Oleksandr Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Things get closer to home for Hollie Pearne-Webb and her family

England hockey captain Hollie Pearne-Webb’s parents missed seeing her score the Olympic gold medal-winning goal in Rio de Janeiro and were not allowed to travel to Tokyo last year but there will be no such issues for the Commonwealth Games.The 2016 Games – where the defender’s strike in the penalty shoot-out secured a first gold for the women’s team – were just too far away and too expensive for dad Gary and mum Maxine to attend while Covid restrictions denied spectators a chance to watch in Japan.But with the University of Birmingham hockey centre being just 50 miles away this...
HOCKEY
The Independent

AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season.D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-team league with a record of 5-10-2. United lost 7-0 on Friday night at the Philadelphia Union,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy