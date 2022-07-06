ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaNvu_0gWbJ3GT00

A 17-year-old boy was killed and 16-year-old was injured in a Minneapolis shooting Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded in the area of East 18th Street in the Stevens Square at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday evening, with Minneapolis Police Department saying officers arrived to find the 17-year-old suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Another boy, aged 16, is being treated "potentially life-threatening" sustained in the shooting.

A preliminary investigation states that the two teens were involved in a confrontation "between individuals known to each other" in an apartment building lobby, which ended in gunfire.

The teens who were shot knew each other, and both were involved in the confrontation, police say. The 17-year-old who was shot ran "half a block" before collapsing. He has not yet been identified.

The teen's death marks the 45th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 10

Uncomfortable Truth
2d ago

Try HONESTY. They were not "boys", as in Children of Advanced Modern Humans. These are the offspring of generations of DemocratDependents housed on the Plantations the Dem9crats set up when they purchased THE FOLKS wif da 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Reply
5
Ron Waliczek
2d ago

I am not sure that these two should be called boys. They had guns and shot each other. Btw, where did they buy those guns?

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A University of Minnesota student was awakened early Friday when gunshots were fired into her apartment. Police have not yet responded to questions about what they believe happened, but witnesses tell Fox 9 that multiple shots were fired near 13th Avenue and 5th Street around 1 a.m. when two groups began shooting at each other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
willmarradio.com

Several shooting incidents investigated in Twin Cities

(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Brooklyn Center police say at least 100 rounds were fired in an early morning gunfight. Officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a-m. Several 9-1-1 callers said two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Investigators recovered 75 spent bullet casings in the parking lot and 25 more at another shooting scene. Police say they have received no reports of any injuries.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
flcourier.com

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller released

MINNEAPOLIS — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on June 27, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fourth of July shooting at Minneapolis park leaves 7 injured

MINNEAPOLIS — At least seven people were hurt when gunfire erupted during an informal Fourth of July celebration at a Minneapolis park, authorities said. According to KSTP-TV and WCCO-TV, the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park, where a group had gathered to celebrate Independence Day. No formal holiday events had been scheduled at the park, KSTP reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Teenage Boy#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
WJON

What Is Wrong With People? This Woman & Dog Were Chased With Fireworks!

There was more video released yesterday of a woman and a dog being chased in downtown Minneapolis by people shooting fireworks at her. What is wrong with people!. The video is a compilation of social media videos taken of the incident that happened in Downtown Minneapolis on the 4th of July. The video starts with a vehicle driving around a corner shooting a roman candle out of a sunroof, the video then changes over to showing what looks like the fireworks shooting group turning their attention to a woman and dog who were out for a walk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

State law enforcement presence in Minneapolis will be stepped up following a chaotic end to Fourth of July. High-profile incidents saw seven people shot following informal fireworks gatherings at Boom Island Park, and large groups firing fireworks at people, vehicles, and buildings in downtown Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol to step up presence in Minneapolis in response to recent violent crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol is significantly increasing its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.This comes in response to a recent increase in criminal activity and street racing over the weekend, DPS said. The holiday weekend was filled with chaos as people shot fireworks at buildings and people downtown and seven people were injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.On Friday and Saturday, the state patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Police: Minnesota mother drowned three children before killing herself

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Minnesota mother drowned her three children before killing herself over the holiday weekend, police say. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department in a news release, on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. Maplewood police and firefighters were called to a home in Maplewood, Minnesota. The caller, later identified as Molly Cheng, told the dispatcher that her husband shot and killed himself. He was subsequently identified as Yee Lee, 27, it was determined that he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a suicide.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy