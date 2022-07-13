Rich Fitzgerald defends vote to veto bill banning fracking in county parks

UPDATE 2:16 P.M. 7/13/22 - Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald defended his decision today to veto a bill that would have banned fracking in county parks.

The bill was passed 11-4 by council, but Fitzgerald calls it political theatre. He says even if the bill were signed into law, council could still approve a drilling lease with 8 votes.

"If somebody brought forth a plan and the administration sent it over to council and council got eight votes to approve it, it would go forward. My guess is, this council wouldn't get eight votes."

Still, the veto could be overturned with 10 votes. Fitzgerald is instead pushing for another bill recently introduced to council. It would give municipalities veto power in the leasing process, and add more noise, light and trucking limitations.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Allegheny County Council passed a bill that would ban fracking in county parks, but the man who has to give his final approval says he's against it.

The bill passed 11-to-4 Tuesday after months of debate and public input, but County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says he'll veto it.

He says he doesn't plan to allow fracking in parks, but other administrations may choose differently.

“It will do nothing. It will sound good. It’ll be a good soundbite.

We’re not going to do fracking in the parks, which we weren’t doing anything, by the way,” said Fitzgerald.

Still, the bill is likely to become law if council has 10 votes to override the veto. Robin Lesko with Food and Water Watch feels the public push is partly to thank.

“We have such an impassioned group of citizens that have really been awakened to the fact that they want to keep the parks protected at any cost,” said Lesko.

