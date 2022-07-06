ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashaad Penny ranked No. 10 among most elusive running backs last year

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny finished the 2021 season on a tear unlike anything we’ve witnessed before with this franchise. Beginning with an explosive Week 13 performance against the Texans, Penny became one of the NFL’s most productive rushers out of nowhere.

What set this Penny apart from the version we’d seen of him the previous three and a half seasons was the ability to force missed tackles at a rate far above what he’d done in his career before that. According to Pro Football Focus, Penny was the 10th most-elusive running back in the league last season.

“Penny may have moved the chains only 28 times to go along with six touchdowns — both of which were average or below — but he forced a solid 27 missed tackles on 119 attempts.”

For his efforts Penny earned himself a new one-year contract with the Seahawks and he projects to be their No. 1 running back this season.

