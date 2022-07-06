Devils promote Kate Madigan to assistant general manager
Sportsnet.ca
2 days ago
The New Jersey Devils have promoted Kate Madigan to assistant general manager, becoming the first woman to be elevated to that position in the franchise's history. Madigan is also the fifth woman to be promoted to an assistant general manager role by an NHL team this off-season, joining Émilie Castonguay and...
The Detroit Red Wings chose Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Kasper was a consensus first-rounder and one of the best European forwards available. He rose from seventh to fifth among the top-rated skaters across the pond between NHL Central Scouting's midterm and final rankings. That assessment put him behind only Juraj Slafkovsky, Joakim Kemell, Simon Nemec, and David Jiricek heading into draft night.
The State of Hockey was well represented on Thursday night as Minnesota natives Jimmy Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel were selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Snuggerud was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the St. Louis Blues and is the son of Dave Snuggerud, who played four seasons in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers.
In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman. With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.
The Edmonton Oilers have updated the status of several members of the front office and coaching staff, confirming that Glen Gulutzan, Dave Manson, Dustin Schwartz, Jeremy Coupal and Keith Gretzky will all be returning to their current positions. Changes include Noah Segall being promoted to video coordinator from the AHL club, and Brad Holland being named assistant general manager.
The Detroit Red Wings have brought in some experience to help Derek Lalonde’s transition to head coach, hiring the recently dismissed Bob Boughner as an associate coach. The team has also brought in Alex Westlund as goaltending coach for the upcoming season. Boughner, 51, was fired by the San...
First woman to play NHL game will work alongside executives in multiple areas. Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues when she was goalie for the Tampa...
MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman’s first-round picks already have had a beneficial impact on the Detroit Red Wings, and he picked center Marco Kasper. He’s a combination of skill and strength, and playing in the Swedish Hockey League with men not only forced him to adapt to a more physical game but also improve his skating. He plays a smart, heads-up game with a dash of grit, using his size and reach to control and defend the puck. He cited his competitiveness as a reason teams should draft him: “I always try to win. I think I can help teams win important games.”
MONTREAL -- After welcoming centerman Marco Kasper to their prospect pool on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings jumped on the offseason goalie carousel with a trade before selecting eight talented prospects on Day 2 of the Draft. On Friday morning, Red Wings executive...
MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman has said numerous times a team can't be rebuilt solely on first-round picks. To that end, the onus is on Yzerman to use Friday's Rounds 2-7 at the 2022 NHL draft. Yzerman used the first day at Bell Centre to address the need at center, choosing Austrian center Marco Kasper at No. 8.
Dunkin’ Donuts has joined the fledgling 3ICE hockey league as one of its main sponsors in an unspecified six-figure deal for this season. The new league, which opened June 18, is a 3-on-3 extravaganza, played in a six-team, every-weekend tournament format. Each game is 16 minutes split into two eight-minute periods, and teams are coached by former National Hockey League players Grant Fuhr, Brian Trottier, Joe Mullen, Guy Carbonneau, John LeClair and Larry Murphy. The teams are all named after the coaches.
With the fifth overall selection, the Philadelphia Flyers select LW Cutter Gauthier. Fletcher chose the best available forward while adding quality depth to the left wing. Already lacking depth within the system, Gauthier is a dynamic power-forward who protects the puck, skates hard, and finds the back of the net with a quick snap.
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
The Washington Capitals traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek and the 46th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the New Jersey Devils. Washington received the 37th and 70th overall picks in this year’s draft in exchange. A second-round draft pick in 2014, Vanecek played the past two seasons with...
Entering the 2022 NHL Draft, the word around the Detroit Red Wings was that they needed to come out of the first round with a center prospect they can build around heading into the future. So then maybe it was of little surprise that general manager Steve Yzerman did just that and selected a center prospect out of – where else? – the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).
Comments / 0