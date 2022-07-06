Zambia FA critical of 'stringent' Barbra Banda hormone tests

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The United States defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA but had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With two victories at the W Championship, the United States was atop its group and became the first team to win one of the region’s four World Cup berths up for grabs. The U.S. women have qualified for every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall. Sophia Smith had two goals for the United States in the opening eight minutes against the Reggae Girlz.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO