FIFA

Zambia FA critical of 'stringent' Barbra Banda hormone tests

By Ed Dove
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zambian Football Association [FAZ] said they are working towards a long-term solution to what they feel is 'stringent' testosterone testing that ruled out star striker Barbra Banda from Africa Women Cup of Nations. Banda, 22, was one of four players omitted from Zambia's final AWCON squad after refusing...

africa.espn.com

Black Enterprise

Barbra Banda, Captain of Zambia’s National Soccer Team, Ruled Ineligible for Africa Cup of Nations by ‘Gender Verification’ Test

An African woman will not be able to participate in an upcoming women’s soccer tournament due to a gender verification test ruling her ineligible. According to ESPN, Barbra Banda, who is an emerging superstar in women’s soccer and the captain of Zambia’s national team, was ruled ineligible for this summer’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON). The reason? “Gender verification” tests stated her testosterone levels were too high.
The Associated Press

US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The United States defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA but had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With two victories at the W Championship, the United States was atop its group and became the first team to win one of the region’s four World Cup berths up for grabs. The U.S. women have qualified for every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall. Sophia Smith had two goals for the United States in the opening eight minutes against the Reggae Girlz.
ESPN

3 Tunisian tennis umpires banned for match-fixing

LONDON -- Three lower-level tennis chair umpires from Tunisia have been banned for match-fixing after being found guilty of deliberately inputting the wrong scores during matches. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday that Majd Affi was banned for 20 years after being found guilty of 12 charges relating to...
FIFA
