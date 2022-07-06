Vikings rank in top-15 for best helmet logo

The Minnesota Vikings are finally getting recognized for having one of the best helmet designs in the NFL.

When it comes to gameday fashion, they’ve been styling, profiling, limousine-riding and jet-flying (insert a Ric Flair Woo!) for years without recognition.

But now, For The Win has compiled a list ranking the worst to best NFL helmets around the league, and the iconic purple horned-helmet came in at No. 15.

Granted, it probably could have been a little higher, but it’s nice to see the Vikings finish in the top-15 teams with the best helmet logo. It’s such a sleek and cool concept that it’s definitely deserving of some love.

The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears all ranked ahead of the Vikings and even cracked the top-10 on the list. So despite the positive ranking, the team still came in last overall in the NFC North.

You can’t win every fashion statement, especially when playing in the league’s best-looking division.