ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings rank in top-15 for best helmet logo

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXSnq_0gWawGcb00

The Minnesota Vikings are finally getting recognized for having one of the best helmet designs in the NFL.

When it comes to gameday fashion, they’ve been styling, profiling, limousine-riding and jet-flying (insert a Ric Flair Woo!) for years without recognition.

But now, For The Win has compiled a list ranking the worst to best NFL helmets around the league, and the iconic purple horned-helmet came in at No. 15.

Granted, it probably could have been a little higher, but it’s nice to see the Vikings finish in the top-15 teams with the best helmet logo. It’s such a sleek and cool concept that it’s definitely deserving of some love.

The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears all ranked ahead of the Vikings and even cracked the top-10 on the list. So despite the positive ranking, the team still came in last overall in the NFC North.

You can’t win every fashion statement, especially when playing in the league’s best-looking division.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Yardbarker

Larry Fitzgerald to Green Bay might just be crazy enough to work

The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
WegENT

Ranking NFL Stadiums by Best Pregame Fan Experience

The National Football League is America’s most popular professional sports league, and it’s not even close. And while the industry has made NFL games a technological spectacle, nothing beats being there in person. Watching the best football in the world is just part of the equation. Along with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Win#The Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Helmets
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Packers.com

Inbox: They were all great Packers and great men

7. Name three Packers players/coaches/personnel executives, present or past, with whom you'd like to have dinner. My three to invite to dinner would be Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi, and Matt LaFleur. I would love to discuss how the game has evolved from the head coach's perspective. Tim from Greensboro, NC.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy