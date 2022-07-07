Elkin High School will play host to a free soccer camp that gives area youth the opportunity to learn from an international coaching staff.

The Yadkin/Elkin area was well-represented on the 2022 edition of the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association’s All-District teams.

The East Wilkes and Starmount softball programs continue to reap the rewards of a successful 2022 season.

For the second in a row, the Foothills Post 123 Junior legion baseball team qualified for the North Carolina American Legion junior playoffs.

The Starmount Rams were recently included in the N.C. Preps preseason top-15 poll for the 2022 football season.

The EHS Alumni Association with the support of the ECS School Board, EAEF (Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation) and the EHS Athletic Association are sponsoring a free soccer camp for kids of all ages.

The Carolina Disco Turkeys played three home baseball games at Forbush High School in June and won all three – beating the Statesville Owls twice and also a cricket team called the Morrisville Raptors who wanted to try their hand at baseball.

A fantastic spring for Lily Adams has given way to a banner summer in track and field.

The Foothills Post 123 American Legion baseball program has come a long way since a winless campaign four years ago.

The Wilkes County Tarheel League 10U Girls Allstars played in the District 2 Tournament this past weekend in Hickory.

CHAPEL HILL—A total of 19 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools have been selected as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award for their outstanding sportsmanship, overcoming adversity, and consistently going above and beyond expectations.

Whether it was solid pitching from a Starmount product, or players from Elkin contributing to Foothills Post 123, local players have helped area American Legion baseball programs make a push towards the upcoming American Legion playoffs.

Members of East Wilkes’ softball program helped Wilkes Post 31 break even this past week in the win column.

