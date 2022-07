Florence was born on March 11, 1929 In Laverne, Oklahoma to Margaret Thompson and Sidney Johnston. After moving to California as a child and settling in Citrus Heights, Florence attended elementary school and one year at San Juan High before the family moved to Auburn where she graduated from Placer High School, class of 1947. She worked for 10 years for the Placer Country Assessors before employment with the City of Auburn. She ran for and was elected City Clerk in 1964, serving for 28 years until retirement in 1992. In 1987 she was elected President for a one-year term to serve as head of the California State City Clerk Association.

