Town OKs louder music at Ithaca Beer Co.

Note: A year after originally publishing this listing, we’ve updated with new details. Please comment on our social media if you know of updates we’ve missed!. With COVID on the decline, and vaccination rates high in Tompkins County, people have been coming out of their quarantine ready to get back to “normal” and that includes going out to our favorite eateries for things other than takeout. Couple this with a 30-40% increase in canine adoptions since the pandemic started (people were suddenly were at home and able to take care of a furry friend) and you can see why there is a lot of pent-up demand for places to eat, and to bring our four-legged friends.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO