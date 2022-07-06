ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Town OKs louder music at Ithaca Beer Co.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Louder music at a local brewery. Ithaca’s Town Board recently granted...

WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival just weeks away

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Cannabis Stores Hit With Cease and Desist Letters

52 illicit cannabis stores identified by the state have been sent cease and desist letters directing them to stop all cannabis sales. According to the Office of Cannabis Management, these stores falsely depict their operations as legal cannabis dispensaries, but they are not licensed by New York State and are selling untested products that put public health at risk. Included on the list were Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen. The two locations were subject to a raid by authorities back in March.
PENN YAN, NY
14850.com

Ithaca area dog-friendly restaurant roundup, updated for 2022

Note: A year after originally publishing this listing, we’ve updated with new details. Please comment on our social media if you know of updates we’ve missed!. With COVID on the decline, and vaccination rates high in Tompkins County, people have been coming out of their quarantine ready to get back to “normal” and that includes going out to our favorite eateries for things other than takeout. Couple this with a 30-40% increase in canine adoptions since the pandemic started (people were suddenly were at home and able to take care of a furry friend) and you can see why there is a lot of pent-up demand for places to eat, and to bring our four-legged friends.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Food & Drinks
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

City of Cortland looks to trash blue bag system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Cortland may soon be getting an overhaul of its trash pick-up system after a city-wide survey showed 90% of neighbors using it want to trash the decades-old blue bag system. Resident Billy Zelsnack has lived in Cortland most of his life and said...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on the permits call for a new […]
ELMIRA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca’s downtown foot traffic nearing pre-pandemic numbers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — More people are returning to downtown Ithaca. Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, outlined some numbers Tuesday on Ithaca’s Morning News. For foot traffic, Ferguson says 2019 broke records. Last year saw other signs of progress. Prior to the pandemic, more...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: Cornell drills for heat, Hangar launches FutureNow, more

Cornell begins drilling for geothermal heat with test ‘borehole’. Cornell University is one step closer to determining the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus. Drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO) began June 21 and is expected to last about two months. The...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

CCE Steuben Offering Free Container Garden Kits

For the third year in a row, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has been awarded the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets grant for community garden education opportunities. CCE Steuben is working with CCE Chemung to disseminate complete home gardening kits to residents. Kits will be distributed to food pantries, libraries, family resource centers and will be available at the CCE Steuben office at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ithaca Starbucks cuts employees’ hours, worker says

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The recent closure of an Ithaca Starbucks is causing ripple effects. The coffee shop on College Ave closed last month, after employees unionized earlier this year. Starbucks worker Stephanie Heslop says the company’s Ithaca Commons location is now cutting hours for employees. Alderperson George...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads will host a day of fun at Thorne Street Park

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads is hosting a late Independence Day event Saturday at Thorne Street Park. The Party in the Park celebration will feature a variety of food vendors, an entrance to the pool, and a live band. Owner Crystal Moran of Boricana said she’s looking forward to attend. “We expect […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Summer drop-in program underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The His Haven “Summer Drop-in Program” is underway at the Woodlawn Community Center in Elmira. It has been put in place to give children a safe space where they can spend time with friends and enjoy breakfast and lunch. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday […]
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Tree and stump removal project commences in Cortland

The City of Cortland’s annual tree and stump removal project is officially underway. The City’s Common Council unanimously approved a contract between the Department of Public Works and Carter’s Tree Services to “furnish all labor (including traffic control), materials, equipment, and tools necessary to remove numerous street trees in various locations,” according to the resolution from Tuesday’s meeting.
CORTLAND, NY

