Working on any ground or windswell, this mile-long stretch rivals Lake Worth Pier's title as the most consistent surf spot in South Florida. Although the outside reef fires on occasion, it's really an inside wave and something of a reform. It can't hold much size, but north swells in the shoulder-high range will spiral into good, left barrels. Rare souths spin excellent rights, and windswells construct good ramps for a growing number of aerialists.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO