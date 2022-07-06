ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jim Lamon: Mark Kelly is one of the biggest advocates for Biden’s open border policies

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 6, 2022 - 03:06 - Arizona Senate candidate Jim Lamon...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

Ari Fleischer: When Biden announces he's not re-running, every Democrat will jump into the water

Ari Fleischer discussed how every Democrat will "jump into the water" for 2024 if President Biden announces he will not run for re-election on "The Ingraham Angle." ARI FLEISCHER: It's been a long time since the Democrats reached down to the ranks of their governors for a candidate. You have to go back to 1996. Bill Clinton was the last governor who became the Democratic nominee. They liked senators in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, '16, ‘20. They all nominated senators or former senators. But let me remind you, in the 2019, 2020 cycle, 28 Democrats ran for president in ’19 and '20, four of them were governors or former governors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Kelly
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Fox News

Democrats 'finally figuring out' what other Americans already understand about Biden: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats are "finally figuring out" President Biden's harmful influence on the United States Thursday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: [Democrats are] finally figuring out what the rest of America … already understands. Jason, nine out of 10 - think about this - in the greatest country in history, nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens think America is on the wrong track. They think that because that's the case. We got a border that's in chaos, record gas prices, record inflation, record crime, attacks on our First Amendment, Second Amendment liberties, foreign policy - that's a mess. And what do they see from the president? They see a guy unfortunately, [who] can't put two sentences together, [who] doesn't show real leadership. So that's why the country gets it. And now even Democrats understand this is a disaster for the country, but also for their political chances in the upcoming election. I think it's the reason we're going to win, and I think there's a chance we're going to win real big.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Border#Arizona Senate#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy