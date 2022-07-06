ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Food pantries: Inflation pushing Utah family budgets to the breaking point

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

AMERICAN FORK — This summer is proving to be extra difficult for Utah families because of record-high gas prices and 40-year high inflation, according to those who provide food assistance. "Inflation has just shown up in our statistics," said Al Switzler, co-founder of Tabitha's Way Local Food Pantry....

Metering Utah's secondary water may help overuse in drought

SALT LAKE CITY — During the driest months of the year, Utahns' yards can be a primary culprit for water overuse. But there's one thing some water districts are seeing make a big difference in how much customers use: secondary water meters. As of April 2022, just 15% of...
UTAH STATE
Toni Koraza

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Where do the rich people live in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah Adventures with Maverik: Utah's best dinosaur sites to visit this summer

Jurassic Park, move over! Utah's dinosaur scene has some real bite, and you're going to want to check it out faster than Jeff Goldblum riding in the back of a Jeep Wrangler. Did you know that Utah is home to the world's largest collections of mounted dinosaur skeletons? It's true. These collections, along with actual dinosaur discovery sites comprise some of the most robust concentrations of dinosaurs ever to be discovered. Take that, John Hammond!
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

As the school year approaches, Utah schools are suffering a staff shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — The start of school is around the corner and some school districts are struggling with a staff shortage. Salt Lake City School District is currently short bus drivers. Canyons School District said it also doesn’t have enough bus drivers, but it is short-staffed in other areas, like custodians and lunch workers as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Gov. Cox responds to national attention on Utah drought

SALT LAKE CITY — With recent national attention turned to the Utah drought, Gov. Spencer Cox responded to criticism on Wednesday by pointing out what steps the state has taken to manage the drought. National attention on the Utah drought. Comedian John Oliver had a recent segment on his...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

