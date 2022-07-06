ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watch: Breaking down some Browns with Sports 4 CLE

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3n34_0gWafe4m00

The good folks at Sports 4 CLE at cleveland.com were kind enough to invite me for another appearance on Tuesday’s program.

My segments dealt with the ongoing developments, or lack thereof, in the Deshaun Watson proceedings with the NFL and arbiter Sue L. Robinson. We also delved into an odd trade suggestion involving an oft-injured quarterback and the offensive spending habits of several NFL teams. It’s another testament to the salary management skills of the Browns front office.

The show continues with excellent guests Fred Greetham and Ashley Bastock following the Browns Wire segment at the beginning. Check it out and make sure you follow along with Sports 4 CLE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Colin Kaepernick Investment Update

After initially looking like Colin Kaepernick would be an investor in Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, that no longer seems to be the case. Per Shams Charania, "A representative for Colin Kaepernick tells The Athletic that the former NFL QB is not investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3, despite sources close to the league saying otherwise."
NFL
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
BucsGameday

Veteran Running Back in Jeopardy of Being Cut by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a priority to add talent across their offense this offseason in an effort to field a roster that will have the depth to make another Super Bowl run under quarterback Tom Brady. Before the future hall of famer's return to Tampa Bay, it looked like star running back Leonard Fournette was headed elsewhere.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Cle#Breaking Down#American Football
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Browns’ heartfelt messages to Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

Wednesday afternoon, news broke that the Cleveland Browns were trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. This comes months after Mayfield originally requested the trade amid quarterback controversy between him and Deshaun Watson in mid-March. Now, things finally seem to be working...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Why Baker Mayfield will excel with Carolina Panthers in NFC South

News that Baker Mayfield's tenure in Cleveland has officially ended after the Browns traded the former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, pending a physical, swept the NFL world on Wednesday. Cleveland is receiving a 2024 or 2025 conditional draft pick in the trade. The Browns will...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Larry Fitzgerald to Green Bay might just be crazy enough to work

The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy