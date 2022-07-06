ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Music and Family Fun in the Sun: RI Blues Fest and Nashville RI Country Music Fest come back swinging

“Summer can be brief and fleeting in New England, so we’re always trying to find new ways to make the most of it,” says Michael Freidman, owner of Mulligan’s Island and host of two of RI’s up and coming music festivals – RI Blues Fest and NashvilleRI Country Music Fest. If...

northprovidenceri.gov

2022 North Providence Summer Concert Series

MAYOR LOMBARDI ALONG, WITH THE NORTH PROVIDENCE RECREATION DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE AND INVITE RESIDENTS TO ATTEND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT THE MEEHAN AMPHITHEATRE LOCATED IN NOTTE PARK. BEGINNING MONDAY JULY 25TH THE BAND CLASSIC BLEND WILL BE PERFORMING FROM 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE THE BAND TIMELESS APPEARING AUGUST...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The Red Rooster Tavern gave new meaning to home-cooked

I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Block Island Times

Picture-perfect day for a parade

Monday was picture-perfect for the annual Double Ender Celebrations’ Fourth of July Parade. This year’s theme was “Celebrate Block Island,” and people did with costumes representing everything from the Block Island quarter featuring the North Light to what could be called Block Island’s official beverage – the mudslide.
CELEBRATIONS
Cranston, RI
Society
City
Cranston, RI
WPRI

Getting the ‘inside scoop’ on homemade ice cream!

“The Inside Scoop” has been a sweet spot in North Kingstown for more than 20 years! The Rhode Show headed to the popular ice cream shop to see how they make their homemade ice cream!. Vote for your favorite local ice cream shop in The Rhode Show’s “Top Scoops”...
Turnto10.com

Summerfest returns to Woonsocket after four years

Summerfest kicked off on Friday night for the first time in four years. The festival is being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. "You know with the gas prices being so high as they are, and the grocery stores being expensive, we thought a lot of people would stay local this year, so we wanted people to have that vacation option right here locally in Rhode Island," said organizer Garrett Mancieri. "So it's great to see crowds come out already on Friday night."
WOONSOCKET, RI
ricentral.com

‘That’s what we do in West Warwick:’ Levesques to take over route of injured Cowesett Pizza driver, donate tips

WEST WARWICK — For around 25 years, residents of West Warwick have been opening their doors to Rob Geoffroy. A longtime employee of Cowesett Pizza, Geoffroy is well known around town. And when a recent injury sidelined Geoffroy for an indeterminate amount of time, community members began stepping up to help the man who’s been delivering their meals for the last two and a half decades.
Person
Victor Wainwright
rinewstoday.com

Foolproof Brewing Company names Mission Beverage, new distributor

As of June 2022 Foolproof Brewing Company is now being distributed in Rhode Island by new distributors in the business, Mission Beverage. Mission beverage was started by Kyle Michaud and Nate Costa. After meeting during a fire department fundraising event, Kyle and Nate bonded over their passion for craft beer and began brainstorming ways to collaborate together in the beer industry. Thus began their mission toward starting a distribution company. Mission Beverage officially moved their first case of beer in February 2022.
DRINKS
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
WPRI 12 News

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Bristol County Fifes & Drums

2000: The year of Big Brother, OG Britney Spears, chunky Nokia phones, and when everyone thought the world would end. But the world didn’t end. Y2K hysteria came and went, and with it, birthed a new concept for Seekonk; a concept that was actually quite “historical.” Two mothers decided to start a fife and drum corps in January of that year with the intention of marching in the Seekonk Memorial Day Parade… And the idea behind the Yankee Volunteers was officially born.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

NIROPE matriarch Marion Cardi dies at 100

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cardi family is mourning the loss of its matriarch. Marion Cardi, the mother of Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi, passed away on Wednesday, according to the family. The Cardi family said Marion was 100 years old “plus a month and a bit.”. “Our...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Peyton at Providence Animal Control

Hi I’m Peyton and I am a 4 year old mush and at about 70lbs make that a big mush! I am a good girl who would benefit from some structure and consistency. I am dog selective but, I do want to be your one and only please. I do need to live with adults or sturdy older children, but no cats please.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Toppa and Kirton of Lila Delman Compass sell Newport land site for $11 million

Newport, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 339 Ocean Ave. Lot A for $11 million. In September of 2021, Lila Delman Compass sold Lot B of the ‘Seaward’ Compound with two existing residences for $16 million. The combined sale of both lots totals $27 million. Kendra Toppa, Newport County sales manager/managing broker, and Eric Kirton, associate broker, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in both transactions. Alexander Walsh Esq., with Sayer Regan & Thayer, LLP represented the seller and Eric Chappell Esq., with Chapell & Chappell, represented the buyer.
american-rails.com

Rhode Island Scenic Train Rides

Despite the state's size, there are Rhode Island scenic train rides open to the public which are not associated with Amtrak or the state's other commuter rail services. Our country's smallest state, at only 1,212 square miles, enjoys a long and fascinating history with the iron horse due to its location within the heart of New England.
