COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House will discuss two bills that would make impose stricter rules against abortion and people who seek them in the state. The first bill being discussed is the "Equal Protection at Conception - No Exceptions" Act, which would outlaw abortions at any stage of pregnancy with very few exceptions. As currently drafted, the bill would only allow abortions if the mother's life is at risk. It does not include an exemption for victims of rape or incest.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO