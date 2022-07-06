Flint retirees grateful for $170 million contribution to pension fund

The company responsible for a chemical leak in the Flint River last month has identified the source. On June 15, an unknown, oil-like substance was discovered leaking into the river from the property of the Lockhart Chemical Company, spreading miles downriver and prompting a closure of all water activities, which remains in effect. Clean up activities between Lockhart, Genesee County and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have removed more than 14,000 gallons of the substance, which has yet to be identified.

FLINT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO