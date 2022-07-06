ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint retirees grateful for $170 million contribution to pension fund

 2 days ago

Retirees from the city of Flint are happy to see Michigan beef up their pension...

Business Expansion in Flint to Create 24 Manufacturing Jobs, Generate $8 Million Capital Investment

The City of Flint is proud to announce a recent investment between the State of Michigan and Flint-based Island Plastics will generate 24 manufacturing jobs along with an $8 million investment in Flint. The company’s expansion, announced Thursday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, is being supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund.
FLINT, MI
Flint gets $220 million to help pension fund

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and state leaders provided information Wednesday about the $220 million injection of cash into the city's pension fund. In early May, Flint's chief financial officer said the city would continue facing economic distress if the state did not step in and provide money to help meet the rising pension cost.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Sugar Company President and CEO to retire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Michigan Sugar Company has announced its CEO and President Mark Flegenheimer is retiring after a 40-year career in the sugar industry. “It has been an honor and privilege to work in this industry and for Michigan Sugar Company,” said...
BAY CITY, MI
Flint receives state funding for pension fund

Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday evening, July 6. Skyrocketing inflation is having an effect on the amount of property taxes you will be paying this year. Volunteers needed to finish Bay Area Veterans and Learning Center. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Bay Veterans Foundation...
FLINT, MI
Pension bailout will save Flint millions but not right away

FLINT, MI -- Flint officials are expecting millions in annual savings from a state-funded pension system bailout but the relief won’t come until 2023. Mayor Sheldon Neeley, union leaders and state legislators announced details of the $220-million set-aside in the newly adopted state budget during a news conference on Wednesday, July 6.
FLINT, MI
Lansing restaurant owners struggling amid economic woes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We’ve all been trying to get back to the so-so norm,” said Matt Gillett, co-owner of Saddleback BBQ. Restaurant owners are trying to get back on their feet, but one of the owners of Saddleback BBQ saidit’s hard to see other local restaurants closing. “It saddens me. Some of these restaurants […]
LANSING, MI
Source of Flint River Chemical Spill Pinpointed

The company responsible for a chemical leak in the Flint River last month has identified the source. On June 15, an unknown, oil-like substance was discovered leaking into the river from the property of the Lockhart Chemical Company, spreading miles downriver and prompting a closure of all water activities, which remains in effect. Clean up activities between Lockhart, Genesee County and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have removed more than 14,000 gallons of the substance, which has yet to be identified.
FLINT, MI
Is the rise of inflation impacting Michigan road construction projects?

FLINT, Mich. - Is the rise of inflation impacting Michigan road construction projects?. Right now according to MDOT, there are 165 road construction projects. MDOT says inflation does not impact them directly right now because they bid projects out years in advance. “The work that you're seeing happening this summer...
FLINT, MI
Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
Holt man buys $1 million lottery ticket at Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Holt man is now a millionaire. Jamieson King, 43, was the lucky winner of the $1 million Power Ball prize after hitting all five of the white balls. He bought the ticket at the Quality Dairy at 5010 Dunckel Rd. in Lansing back in August of 2021. King said the […]
LANSING, MI
Gov. Whitmer outlines highlights of historic state budget

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - From a projected deficit to a massive surplus, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proud of the state's passage of its largest budget in state's history. The $76 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2022/23 includes record investments across the board from infrastructure to education. "When we...
MICHIGAN STATE
STARS $400K study may guide bus system's future

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday evening, July 6. The city of Flint is receiving a big boost in its pension fund. The state of Michigan is providing $220 million to help tackle the city’s pension fund deficit.
FLINT, MI
Main breach identified in Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The main breach of a spill in the Flint River has been identified. The Lockhart Chemical Company facility identified the main breach in a storm sewer that resulted in the discharge, according to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) spokesperson Jill Greenberg. The...
FLINT, MI

