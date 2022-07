Two fires kept Yakima Fire Department Firefighters busy Wednesday night and Thursday morning. No injuries were reported but fire officials say all total the fires caused upwards of $200,000 in damage. A press release from the Yakima Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home fire in the 500 block of 32nd Avenue at about 5:00 pm Wednesday. Arriving crews found smoke coming from the eaves on multiple sides of the home where an air fryer apparently malfunctioned. They say so much smoke filled the interior that there was zero visibility. Two people in the home were able to escape with injuries. The American Red Cross is now helping since the home was so badly damaged. Damage is estimated at $125,000.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO