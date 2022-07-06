Kyle Richards Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Garcelle Beauvais After Internet Backlash; Blames Being In A Different Time Zone

Kyle Richards has some explaining to do. After an extended clip from the next episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped on social media, Kyle was dragged. HARD. In the clip, we witness a drunken Erika Jayne yelling at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 year-old son. All he was trying to do was grab some of the flower arrangements to bring home to his mom from her birthday bash. When he approached, Erika screamed at him, ‘”Get the f**k out of here. Get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble.”

Later in the clip, Kyle is seen hanging out with Dorit Kemsley and their husbands. And laughing over Erika’s abhorrent behavior. Sorry, not just laughing but also praising Erika for showing a different side of herself. The side that yells profanities at a minor? Yeah, I guess that one. Kyle was slammed on social media and rightfully so.

Kyle spoke with Metro.co.uk while in London promoting a streaming service and tried to worm her way out of it. She claimed, “I didn’t even see Erika say that, I was told the next day. I was laughing at a friend’s drunken behavior as one does sometimes. Nothing to do with disrespecting anyone’s child especially.” She added, “I’m a mom of four daughters. I think if I had obviously seen it – because I only saw it actually last night on Instagram, that clip – I would have a different reaction.”

In the clip, Kyle laughed, “I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny. I like seeing this more relaxed side of her.” Despite Dorit seeing the whole thing and saying in her confessional that it made her “sick to her stomach,” she also laughed along. Dorit stated, “It’s really why I can give a major pass and of course, it’s not my child. She had a few drinks, she doesn’t get like that. I don’t think I can ever remember a time where she was that loose and free.”

Speaking about the clip again, Kyle went on, “But when you hear a story like that, you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’ I laugh sometimes at the wrong moments, but it wasn’t about Garcelle and her son, it was about Erika.” Kyle noted that she wasn’t “used to seeing” that side of Erika.

She explained, “Especially when you’re not used to seeing that, you hear a story the next day, ‘Oh my God, so and so was so drunk, they did this and that,’ and we laughed, it was like that. To think that someone misinterpreted it as that, that I didn’t care and being flippant about someone’s child. I would hope that after 12 years on this show [that] people know me better.”

Kyle then explained her responses to Erika’s recent behavior. Said Kyle, “In the beginning, I found it to be nice and refreshing. It’s so funny, when I watch the show, I’m like, ‘So nice to see Erika finally loosening up.'”

Kyle went on about a recent episode where Erika was drunk on a boat trip with the cast. She recalled, “I didn’t know she was literally speaking to herself on the boat, she seemed out of her mind. It was cutting back and forth to me saying, ‘It’s so nice to see her relax and loosened up.’

In the beginning, honestly it was refreshing to see her just not be so guarded and stiff. But then it got a little too far, obviously. Then it wasn’t so appealing anymore.”

Finally, when asked if she had a chance to speak with Garcelle about it, Kyle blamed the time difference. Kyle responded, “Actually no, because I’m in London. I don’t know what time [it is], it’s 2am or something right now, I’m not even sure.”

She also remarked of Garcelle, “She just saw the clip for the first time too.” As if that’s any excuse? Kyle wrapped up, “But that’s my plan, in between interviews today, to send her a text.” How about a phone call? I think Garcelle deserves at least that. Plus an apology to both her AND her son.

