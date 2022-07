The price of offshore wind power has fallen to a new record low, as the Government announced 11 gigawatts of winning bids for various renewable technologies.The Government said it has secured a record amount of renewable power in its flagship auction scheme.Companies have won the right to build 11 gigawatts (11GW) of on- and offshore wind, solar and floating offshore wind and tidal energy.That is enough to power around 12 million homes, according to officials.The so-called contracts for difference (CfD) auction sets a guaranteed price that each project will be paid for every megawatt hour (MWh) of energy it produces....

