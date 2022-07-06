ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnsdall, OK

Mobile Health Unit Coming to Barnsdall

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsage County has been fortunate to have mobile wellness units come to some of its rural communities...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Loren Roszel for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2

Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2 and on Friday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign. Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike. Roszel also like the fact that the city of Bartlesville to the initiative to listen to as many voices as possible to create their new strategic plan to guide their decisions for the next 5 years.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Employee Retiring

It's been 30 years for Lisa Beeman and now she's starting on her retirement plan on November 1. Beeman started as planning director in 1992 then moved on to community development director in 1998. Her last day with the city will be October 31. Beeman has a background in our...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wash Co. Health Department Offering Free Health Clinic

The Washington County Health Department will be offering an on-site mini health fair on Thursday, July 21st from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time, you will have the opportunity to get a physical, vaccination, or general wellness check. Regional Administrative Director James Thompson had this to say on the upcoming clinic:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 OACP Award Given to Sgt Ward

Congratulations is in order for Sargent Andrew Ward of the Bartlesville Police Department. On July 8, Sgt Ward received an Award of Commendation from the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Board for his work in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnsdall, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Osage County, OK
Government
County
Osage County, OK
City
Barnsdall, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Council Approves Rezoning for Pediatric Clinic Near Mall

The Bartlesville City Council approved a rezoning to allow a pediatric clinic and urgent care practice neat the Washington Park Mall at Monday night’s meeting. The Bartlesville City Planning Commission made this recommendation to the council in late-May. Assistant Community Development director Greg Collins says the 12.8 acre plot...
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPS Enrollment Open Now Online

It’s that time…annual enrollment for students is being taken this month in the Bartlesville Public School system. This includes both returning and new students. This year, BPS is asking for students to enroll online at their website. If you have difficult enrolling online, you can call 918-336-8600 to talk to the Education Service Center. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm. Online enrollment is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

County Commissioners Get Presentation Regarding Online Auctions

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office requested that Bid4Assets speak to the Board of Osage County Commissioners regarding the services they offer, which include real estate auctions and online personal property sales. A spokesperson with the company said they help counties with tax foreclosure, online public auctions and much more.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Insurance
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Public Schools Job Fair July 11

Bartlesville Public School system will hold a Support Staff Job Fair on Monday, July 11 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm at Bartlesville High School. The school system is seeking bus drivers and monitors…cafeteria workers…coaches…custodians…Special education paraprofessionals…substitute teachers…and teaching assistants. For more information, call the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Unveils New Strategic Plan

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey unveiled the new strategic plan for the city at Tuesday night’s council meeting. The plan is being branded as ‘Bartlesville Next’ and the city has outlined certain points for emphasis going forward. Staff surveyed city employees, city council members and Bartlesville citizens...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
okstate.edu

Federal broadband discount still available for Oklahoma households

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Thousands of Oklahomans are missing an opportunity to lower their monthly internet bills. The federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program is available to help households pay for internet service, but few have signed up since the program’s debut in December 2021.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
pryorinfopub.com

Local Private School Runs Out of Room for Students

PRYOR, Oklahoma - William Bradford Christian School held a private groundbreaking ceremony Friday, June 17th at the location of their new building. As the only fully accredited private Christian school in Mayes county Bradford has experienced significant growth over the past 5 years. Local business owners as well as alumni parents Jerry and Susan Beggs have coordinated donations from several donors to begin construction of the 12,000 sq ft facility. The new building will contain a gym, five classrooms (including a computer lab), administrative offices, a cafe and flex space. Bradford has always “borrowed” a gym and looks forward to hosting games, showcasing students academic achievements, as well as hosting community events. New classrooms will accommodate the schools growth and allow them to expand enrollment. Estimated completion for the new space is scheduled for August 2023. For more information and to follow along with the progress “like” the school Facebook page and check out the construction progress webpage.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Residents Ask About Missing Fireworks

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Dewey City Council, discussion among the Ward representatives was about the lack of fireworks during the July Fourth celebration. City Manager Kevin Trease said the problem was with the fireworks not arriving on time rather than with the company providing the fireworks display. According to Trease, the limited amount of fireworks this year across the nation hit Dewey hard.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Board to Consider Selecting Owner's Representative for Courthouse

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. There will be discussion for the Board to consider selecting an owner’s representative for the Osage County Courthouse Annex. There will also be discussion regarding telephone quotes for scrap metal...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Elder Care Offering Senior Getaways

If you are a senior citizen who is eager to take a trip, Elder Care just might have your ticket!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care told us how Bartlesville-based Go Global is partnering with Elder Care’s Go Travel to arrange day trips on our behalf for seniors in the community. No membership fees are paid to Elder Care or Go Global! Participants only pay for the trips they want to take.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Third Thursday Event Coming Up in Skiatook

Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park is just two weeks away, as food trucks, music and arts and crafts vendors will be on hand at Central Park at 6 p.m. Braden Jamison will be the featured musician. For any vendors interested in being a part of the event, they...
SKIATOOK, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa community mourning after BWS Chamber of Commerce President found dead

Many who knew and loved Sherry Gamble Smith are describing a surreal moment that still has not set in. Friends of Sherry said she leaves a hole that no person can fill. Before serving as the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President,Sherry was the executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy