LINCOLN, Neb. – A former college football player convicted of killing a former Peru State cheerleader had his conviction upheld by the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday. Now-40-year-old Joshua Keadle, who was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Omaha native Tyler Thomas, was eventually convicted by a Gage County jury of second-degree murder in 2020. Thomas disappeared in December of 2010, and her body has never been recovered.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO