June 2022 experienced the biggest monthly outflow of Bitcoin BTC/USD from centralized wallets in history. What Happened: Last month, there was an outflux of 151,000 Bitcoin from centralized exchanges. According to Glassnode, the outflow is computed via “exchange net position change.” This indicator calculates a netted amount of Bitcoin that flows in and out of centralized wallets. In other words, it is determined by subtracting all outflows from inflows.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO